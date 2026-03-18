Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle High School Softball Player of the Week? - March 18, 2026

We are back again for another season with our Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week poll, and we have some outstanding nominees for games played from March 9-14.

Our nominees range from athletes who put together dominant pitching performances, outstanding offensive onslaughts from the plate and a combination of both.

Also this season, we are including players in the Big Bend region of Florida in our Florida Panhandle poll to make this more streamlined.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school softball player of the week.

Voting will close on March 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are this week's nominations:

Cylie Long, Wakulla

In five games last week, Long put on a clinic from the plate. She finished with seven hits, one home run, one triple, three doubles, 14 RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored.

Harli Ray, North Florida Christian

In three games last week, Ray tallied six hits, one triple, one double, three RBIs, two stolen bases and five runs scored.

Addison Mallon, North Bay Haven Academy

In three starts from the circle last week, Mallon went 2-1. She pitched 15 total innings, allowed 10 hits, two earned runs and struck out 17 batters. 11 of her strikeouts came 1-0 over Fort Walton Beach.

Jessica Jagar, Gulf Breeze

Jagar put together arguably two of the best pitching performances in the state last week. In the 1-0 win over Milton, she pitched a complete game no-hitter while allowed one walk and striking out 12 batters. In the 3-2 win over Jay, she allowed three hits, one earned run, four walks and struck out 17 batters.

Mary Brockett, Pine Forest

In the 30-15 win over Pensacola Catholic, Brockett was tremendous from the plate. She was 3/3 with one double, six RBIs and scored three runs.

Hannah DeMarcus, Pace

DeMarcus, who is one of the top pitchers in the country, eclipsed 100 strikeouts for the season last week. In the wins over Crestview and Milton, she pitched a complete game in both that saw her allow one hit, four walks and struck out 28 batters combined.

Chloe Bailey, Niceville

In the 14-3 win over West Florida, Bailey hit two home runs, tallied four RBIs and scored twice. She also earned the win from the circle. In six innings of work, she allowed seven hits, two earned runs and struck out 10 batters.

Taylor Kincaid, Liberty County

In the 15-3 win over Franklin County, Kincaid finished with three hits, one double, four RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored.

Amanda Thompson, St. John Paul II

In the wins over Florida High and Rickards, Thompson tallied three hits, one home run, one double, eight RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored. She also went 3-0 on the week from the circle. Thompson pitched 16 total innings, allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out 30 batters.

Kinsey Bruhmuller, Bozeman

In the 14-6 win over Blountstown, Bruhmuller was 3/5 with one triple, one double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.