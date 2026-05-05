2026 Florida High School Softball Playoffs: Regional Brackets, Schedules - May 6-7

The 2026 Florida high school softball playoffs continue this week with regional tournaments beginning May 6-7, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications.

Winners from the regional rounds will advance to the FHSAA state tournaments, which will take place May 19-23 at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood.

The full Florida high school softball regional tournament schedule and brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Florida High School Softball Regional Tournament Schedule

All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. EST unless otherwise noted.

Quarterfinals

Classes 1A - 4A on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Classes 5A - 7A on Thursday, May 7, 2026

Semifinals

Class Rural on Thursday, May 7, 2026

Classes 1A - 7A on Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Finals

Class Rural on Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Classes 1A - 7A on Thursday, May 14, 2026

Quadrant 1

University Christian 1 vs. Rocky Bayou Christian 8

St. Johns Country Day 4 vs. Christ's Church Academy 5

North Florida Christian 2 vs. Harvest Community 7

Peniel Baptist Academy 3 vs. St. John Paul II 6

Quadrant 3

Geneva 1 vs. Orangewood Christian 8

Foundation Academy 4 vs. The Master's Academy 5

Lakeland Christian 2 vs. Cambridge Christian 7

Seffner Christian 3 vs. Mount Dora Christian Academy 6

Quadrant 2

Evangelical Christian 1 vs. Sarasota Christian 8

Saint Stephen's Episcopal 4 vs. Shorecrest Prep 5

St. John Neumann 2 vs. Northside Christian 7

Southwest Florida Christian 3 vs. Babcock 6

Quadrant 4

Schoolhouse Prep 1 vs. Mater Bay Academy 8

Master's Academy 4 vs. Merritt Island Christian 5

Berean Christian 2 vs. Miami Christian 7

Westminster Academy 3 vs. Academy for Innovative Education 6

Quadrant 1

North Bay Haven Academy 1 vs. Florida State University School 8

Bozeman 4 vs. Bolles 5

Baldwin 2 vs. Trinity Christian Academy 7

Episcopal School of Jacksonville 3 vs. Bishop Snyder 6

Quadrant 3

The First Academy 1 vs. Space Coast 8

Trinity Catholic 4 vs. Melbourne Central Catholic 5

Montverde Academy 2 vs. Keystone Heights 7

Newberry 3 vs. Cornerstone Charter Academy 6

Quadrant 2

Calvary Christian 1 vs. Berkeley Prep 8

Tampa Catholic 4 vs. Cardinal Mooney 5

Bishop Verot 2 vs. Oasis 7

Avon Park 3 vs. Clearwater Central Catholic 6

Quadrant 4

Florida Christian 1 vs. Cardinal Newman 8

Palmer Trinity 4 vs. John Carroll Catholic 5

Oxbridge Academy 2 vs. Westminster Christian 7

King's Academy 3 vs. Chaminade-Madonna 6

Quadrant 1

Wakulla 1 vs. Wolfson 8

West Nassau 4 vs. Yulee 5

Paxon 2 vs. Suwannee 7

West Florida 3 vs. South Walton 6

Quadrant 3

Santa Fe 1 vs. Mount Dora 8

Nature Coast Tech 4 vs. The Villages Charter 5

Eustis 2 vs. Palatka 7

Crystal River 3 vs. Astronaut 6

Quadrant 2

McKeel Academy 1 vs. Tenoroc 8

Lemon Bay 4 vs. Robinson 5

Academy of the Holy Names 2 vs. DeSoto County 7

Dunedin 3 vs. Mulberry 6

Quadrant 4

Cardinal Gibbons 1 vs. Mater Lakes Academy 8

St. Brendan 4 vs. Calvary Christian Academy 5

Somerset Academy Silver Palms 2 vs. Aubrey Rogers 7

Coral Springs Charter 3 vs. Pompano Beach 6

Quadrant 1

Columbia 1 vs. Escambia 8

Clay 4 vs. Arnold 5

Baker County 2 vs. Menendez 7

Fort Walton Beach 3 vs. St. Augustine 6

Quadrant 3

Eau Gallie 1 vs. Seabreeze 8

Vanguard 4 vs. Merritt Island 5

Lake Wales 2 vs. Citrus 7

Lake Region 3 vs. Satellite 6

Quadrant 2

Osceola 1 vs. Zephyrhills 8

Clearwater 4 vs. Gulf 5

Seminole 2 vs. Pasco 7

Estero 3 vs. Hudson 6

Quadrant 4

American Heritage 1 vs. Barron Collier 8

Okeechobee 4 vs. Archbishop McCarthy 5

Key West 2 vs. Lourdes Academy 7

Somerset Academy 3 vs. Jensen Beach 6

Quadrant 1

Niceville 1 vs. Fleming Island 8

Ponte Vedra 4 vs. Gulf Breeze 5

Chiles 2 vs. Milton 7

Lincoln 3 vs. Middleburg 6

Quadrant 3

Winter Springs 1 vs. River Ridge 8

Sebring 4 vs. Belleview 5

Gainesville 2 vs. Deltona 7

Springstead 3 vs. Wesley Chapel 6

Quadrant 2

North Fort Myers 1 vs. Gaither 8

Charlotte 4 vs. Gulf Coast 5

Braden River 2 vs. Riverdale 7

Fort Myers 3 vs. Mariner 6

Quadrant 4

Pembroke Pines Charter 1 vs. Heritage 8

South Fork 4 vs. Legacy 5

St. Thomas Aquinas 2 vs. McArthur 7

Bayside 3 vs. Sebastian River 6

Quadrant 1

Pace 1 vs. Nease 8

Crestview 4 vs. Horizon 5

Tocoi Creek 2 vs. Forest 7

Navarre 3 vs. Buchholz 6

Quadrant 3

Bartow 1 vs. Lake Howell 8

Dwyer 4 vs. Durant 5

Melbourne 2 vs. Oviedo 7

Bloomingdale 3 vs. Viera 6

Quadrant 2

Parrish Community 1 vs. Sunlake 8

Mitchell 4 vs. Steinbrenner 5

Land O' Lakes 2 vs. Palm Harbor University 7

Plant 3 vs. East Lake 6

Quadrant 4

Doral Academy 1 vs. South Broward 8

West Boca Raton 4 vs. Fort Lauderdale 5

Cooper City 2 vs. Braddock 7

South Plantation 3 vs. Flanagan 6

Quadrant 1

Lake Brantley 1 vs. Sandalwood 8

Atlantic Coast 4 vs. Creekside 5

Hagerty 2 vs. University 7

Spruce Creek 3 vs. Apopka 6

Quadrant 3

Jupiter 1 vs. Vero Beach 8

Boone 4 vs. Harmony 5

Wellington 2 vs. Centennial 7

St. Cloud 3 vs. Tohopekaliga 6

Quadrant 2

East Ridge 1 vs. West Orange 8

Venice 4 vs. Plant City 5

Sarasota 2 vs. Sumner 7

Newsome 3 vs. George Jenkins 6

Quadrant 4

Western 1 vs. Cypress Bay 8

West Broward 4 vs. Coral Glades 5

Coral Reef 2 vs. Goleman 7

Spanish River 3 vs. Stoneman Douglas 6

Northview 1 vs. Holmes County 4

Chipley 2 vs. Jay 3

Liberty County 1 vs. Cottondale 4

Port St. Joe 2 vs. Wewahitchka 3

Madison County 1 vs. Hilliard 4

Branford 2 vs. Union County 3

Trenton 1 vs. Bronson 4

Fort Meade 2 vs. Williston 3

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