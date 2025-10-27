Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Football Player of the Week? Oct. 27 , 2025
As we near the end of the regular season, it is time once again to take a look at some of the top high school football performers from Northeast Florida from last week's action.
These individuals put together some of their best games of the season statistically last week as they led their respective teams to victory. You can almost guarantee that the success they had last week will be carried into the postseason.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Northeast Florida football player of the week.
Here are this week's nominations:
Diondre Smith, Fletcher
In the 24-21 win over First Coast, Smith recorded his second 100-yard game of the season. He caught five passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Smith also tallied 78 total yards on three kickoff returns.
Shaunqueze Foster, Mandarin
Foster had his best game statistically in the 31-14 win over Oakleaf. He rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. Foster's longest rush was 47 yards, and he also caught one pass for 20 yards.
Tristan Mitchell, Parker
In the 52-14 win over Englewood, Mitchell scored five total touchdowns in the game. Offensively, he rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Defensively, he finished with three total tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.
King Boylston, Ed White
Boylston was 13/16 for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the 64-45 win over Riverside. He also rushed for 59 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.
Jeshi Carter, NFEI
In the 46-12 win over Oak Hall, Carter rushed for 75 yards and one touchdown on seven carries. He also hauled in four pass for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Calvin Schilling, St. Joseph Academy
Schilling was a nightmare for the opposing quarterback in the 41-0 win over Interlachen as he finished the game with three sacks. He also scored one rushing touchdown from six yards out as scoring another touchdown on a 65-yard reception.
Brenton James, St. Augustine
In the 66-6 win over Ridgeview, James put together another stellar performance. He was 8/14 for 254 yards and four touchdowns.
Alex Winkles, Ponte Vedra
In the 46-7 win over the IMG Academy Junior National team, Winkles rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. It was his second 100-yard performance of the season. He also caught two passes for 35 yards in the win.
Talan Babin, Ponte Vedra
Babin put together one of his best defensive performances of the season in last week's win. He finished with five solo tackles, six total tackles, three tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Nicolas Barbosa, Old Plank Christian Academy
In the 51-6 win over Cedar Creek Christian, Barbosa finished with three solo tackles, four total tackles with all four tackles being a loss of yards for the opposition. He also managed to get to the quarterback twice finishing with two sacks. Offensively, he carried the ball once for a 15-yard touchdown.
Naeem Burroughs, Bolles
In the 56-6 win over Wolfson, Burroughs hauled in five receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns. It was his sixth game with at least 86 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Camden Tietze, Bolles
Tietze had his best game of the season in last week's win. He finished the game with three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Nashawn Jacobs, Baldwin
In the 41-8 win over Andrew Jackson, Jacobs rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He also caught one pass for 12 yards.
Stephen Screws, Baldwin
In last week's win, Screw only completed 12 passes, but he gained 228 yards through the air with four passing touchdowns.
Aiden Phifer, Nease
Phifer passed for over 200 yards for the fifth time this season in the 36-0 win over Tocoi Creek. He was 16/18 for 217 yards and five touchdowns.
Caleb Mattison, Bishop Kenny
Mattison put together one of the top offensive performances in all of Northeast Florida last week. In the 63-12 win over Westside, Mattison rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries.
Jon Asbey, University Christian
Like Mattison, Asbey had no trouble finding success last week. In the 34-7 win over Providence School, Asbey rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries.
