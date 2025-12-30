Vote: Who is the Palm Beach County High School Football Running Back of the Year?
As we continue to roll out our positional player of the year nominees, it is time to take a look at some of the standout running backs in Palm Beach County, Florida from this season.
This county featured some outstanding backs who not only had gamebreaking ability in the rushing attack, but proved to be a problem for opposing defenses in the passing game.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Palm Beach County, Florida high school running back of the year.
Voting will close on January 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations:
Javian Mallory, West Boca Raton
Mallory entered the season as one of the best backs in the state, and his play this season proved that. He rushed for 1,258 yards and 18 touchdowns on 145 carries. Mallory averaged nearly nine yards per rush, caught 10 passes for 147 yards and finished with four receiving touchdowns.
Phoenix Donghia, Cardinal Newman
Donghia finished with 192 rush attempts for 1,418 yards this season. He averaged over seven yards per rush and scored 23 times on the ground. In the passing game, he caught 16 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
Samuel Arnold, Pahokee
This season, Arnold rushed for 1,480 yards and 11 touchdowns on 176 carries. He also caught 21 passes for 362 yards.
Jacorrion McCrary, Spanish River
McCrary finished just shy over 1,000 yards this season as he rushed for 994 yards and 11 touchdowns on 164 carries. He averaged six yards per rush and caught 16 passes for 173 yards.
Kelsey Gerald, Santaluces
Gerald is another 1,000-yard rusher up for nomination this season. He rushed for 1,267 yards on 158 carries which comes out to averaging eight yards per rush. He scored 10 times on the ground, and Gerald also caught 21 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown.
Tyree Pearson, Royal Palm Beach
This season, Pearson carried the ball 132 times for 1,453 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also averaged a first down each time he carried the ball as he finished with 11 yards per rush. Pearson also hauled in 12 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
Armaud Stinfort, Glades Central
Stinfort finished the 2025 campaign with 819 yards and 15 touchdowns on 131 carries. He also averaged over six yards per rush every time he carried the ball. In the passing game, he caught 21 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Adon Elmon, Boca Raton
Elmon is our last nominee for this season. In 2025, he rushed for 812 yards and five touchdowns on 125 carries. He also caught 22 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.