Vote: Who is the South Florida Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (3/23/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's South Florida high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 17-22, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, March 30th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Rakyia Louis, QB, Miami Edison
The senior quarterback went off in a 42-0 win over Jackson, completing 18-of-26 passes for 302 yards and six touchdowns.
Annabelle Rodriguez, RUSH, Coral Park
Not many can amount to the kind of day that Rodriguez had last week in a 27-0 victory over Hialeah Educational. The senior tallied 11 flag pulls and four sacks.
Ariana Stoveall, QB, Boyd Anderson
Stoveall was on fire in the Cobras' 53-0 rout of Fort Lauderdale, with the quarterback completing 13-of-16 passes for 172 yards and six scores.
Jalyn Escobar, QB, Cardinal Newman
The sophomore signal caller had herself a big night in the Crusaders' 41-0 victory over Sports Leadership & Management, throwing for 147 yards and four touchdowns.
Sherice Newton, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Newton was nearly perfect in a 38-0 win over Pompano Beach, throwing for 244 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.
Ava Hanson, QB, Wellington
It was a smooth night for Hanson in a 24-0 win over Boca Raton, with the quarterback completing 15-of-22 passes for 214 yards and four scores.
Tashara Washington, QB, Miami Northwestern
The Bulls are good at girls flag football as well, ya know. Washington was superb in a 46-0 victory over North Miami Beach. Washington completed 24-of-29 passes for 246 passes and seven touchdowns.
Ava Wotipka, ATH, Somerset Academy-Canyons
Whether it was on offense or defense, the sophomore came up big in a 25-6 win over West Boca Raton. Wotipka accounted for 158 all-purpose yards, three touchdowns, team-high seven flag pulls and two interceptions.
Lila Chang, RUSH, Ransom Everglades
Chang stayed after Hebrew Academy's quarterbacks in a 38-7 victory, notching a team-high three sacks.
Camai Moore, WR, Miami Palmetto
The Panthers' top receiver led the way in a 25-6 win over Southridge, catching eight passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
