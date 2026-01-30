Official Michigan Girls High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed
For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).
Here are the latest MHSAA girls basketball rankings.
Division 1 Rankings
1. Rockford
2. Detroit Renaissance
3. Wayne Memorial
4. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
5. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
6. Saginaw Heritage
7. Belleville
8. Grand Haven
9. South Lyon East
10. Muskegon
11. Sturgis
12. DeWitt
13. Holt
14. Farmington Hills Mercy
15. Utica Eisenhower
16. Livonia Stevenson
17. Plymouth
18. Howell
19. Midland
20. West Bloomfield
Division 2 Rankings
1. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
2. Grand Rapids South Christian
3. Tecumseh
4. Grand Rapids West Catholic
5. Goodrich
6. Wayland
7. Holland Christian
8. Flint Powers Catholic
9. Detroit Edison
10. Big Rapids
11. Negaunee
12. Spring Lake
13. Sault Ste. Marie
14. Yale
15. Otsego
16. Petoskey
17. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
18. Haslett
19. Frankenmuth
20. Carleton Airport
Division 3 Rankings
1. McBain
2. Beaverton
3. Grass Lake
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Niles Brandywine
6. Pewamo-Westphalia
7. Blissfield
8. Brooklyn Columbia Central
9. Harbor Springs
10. Galesburg-Augusta
11. Morley Stanwood
12. Hemlock
13. Kalamazoo Christian
14. Cass City
15. Saugatuck
16. Onsted
17. Kent City
18. Sandusky
19. Roscommon
20. Sanford Meridian
Division 4 Rankings
1. Morenci
2. Concord
3. Adrian Lenawee Christian
4. Kingston
5. Mendon
6. Gaylord St. Mary
7. Indian River Inland Lakes
8. Ewen-Trout Creek
9. Baraga
10. Mio
11. Ishpeming
12. Climax-Scotts
13. Buckley
14. Munising
15. Portland St. Patrick
16. Hale
17. Au Gres-Sims
18. St. Ignace
19. Newberry
20. Norway