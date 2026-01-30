High School

Official Michigan Girls High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed

Rockford is at the top of Division 1 for the third straight week.

Conner Linsner

Belleville celebrates its MHSAA Division 1 girls high school basketball championship after they won over Rockford 61-48 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
Belleville celebrates its MHSAA Division 1 girls high school basketball championship after they won over Rockford 61-48 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 22, 2025. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The official Michigan high school boys basketball rankings have been revealed for this week. Rockford is ranked the top team in Division 1 for the third week in a row. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian is Michigan's top Division 2 team at an impressive 10-0 so far. Undefeated McBain is at the top of Division 3, and 10-1 Morenci is the leader in Division 4.

For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).

Here are the latest MHSAA girls basketball rankings.

Division 1 Rankings

1. Rockford

2. Detroit Renaissance

3. Wayne Memorial

4. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

5. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

6. Saginaw Heritage

7. Belleville

8. Grand Haven

9. South Lyon East

10. Muskegon

11. Sturgis

12. DeWitt

13. Holt

14. Farmington Hills Mercy

15. Utica Eisenhower

16. Livonia Stevenson

17. Plymouth

18. Howell

19. Midland

20. West Bloomfield

Division 2 Rankings

1. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

2. Grand Rapids South Christian

3. Tecumseh

4. Grand Rapids West Catholic

5. Goodrich

6. Wayland

7. Holland Christian

8. Flint Powers Catholic

9. Detroit Edison

10. Big Rapids

11. Negaunee

12. Spring Lake

13. Sault Ste. Marie

14. Yale

15. Otsego

16. Petoskey

17. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

18. Haslett

19. Frankenmuth

20. Carleton Airport

Division 3 Rankings

1. McBain

2. Beaverton

3. Grass Lake

4. Jackson Lumen Christi

5. Niles Brandywine

6. Pewamo-Westphalia

7. Blissfield

8. Brooklyn Columbia Central

9. Harbor Springs

10. Galesburg-Augusta

11. Morley Stanwood

12. Hemlock

13. Kalamazoo Christian

14. Cass City

15. Saugatuck

16. Onsted

17. Kent City

18. Sandusky

19. Roscommon

20. Sanford Meridian

Division 4 Rankings

1. Morenci

2. Concord

3. Adrian Lenawee Christian

4. Kingston

5. Mendon

6. Gaylord St. Mary

7. Indian River Inland Lakes

8. Ewen-Trout Creek

9. Baraga

10. Mio

11. Ishpeming

12. Climax-Scotts

13. Buckley

14. Munising

15. Portland St. Patrick

16. Hale

17. Au Gres-Sims

18. St. Ignace

19. Newberry

20. Norway

Published
Conner Linsner
CONNER LINSNER

Conner has been covering high school football and basketball recruiting for over five years. In college, he started his own blog covering high school recruiting. Right now, Conner is the Site Expert at All for Tennessee, covering Tennessee Volunteers athletics. He has also been covering college and professional sports on various FanSided sites since 2020. After graduating from Wayne State University in 2024, he decided that his passion for collegiate and professional athletics had driven him to pursue a career in sports media. Conner has been to over half of the Major League Baseball stadiums with his father and plans to hit every single ballpark in the majors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.

Home/Michigan