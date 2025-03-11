High School

Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (3/11/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance the week of March 3-8, 2025.

Jeff Gardenour

Palmetto senior last week scored three TDs – two rushing, one receiving – and made three tackles to power the Panthers past Western, 25-7.
Just a few weeks into the season, South Florida high school flag football teams are making big plays and running up big numbers.

We looked at schools across the South Florida area and nominated 10 athletes from games played March 3-8, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Summer Keidis, QB, Spanish River

Super sophomore made 10 tackles to propel the Sharks past Jensen Beach, 21-6.

Myla Alligood, QB/WR, Palm Beach Gardens

Junior completed 18 of 25 passes for 201 yards and five touchdowns and rushed three times for 48 yards to power the Gators past Jupiter, 33-6.

Aubrey Fogel, QB, Seminole Ridge

Super sophomore completed 23 of 35 passes for 251 yards and five TDs to guide the Hawks past Boca Raton, 34-0.

Ava Barone, ATH, Wellington

Talented junior made 11 tackles to lead the Wolverines past Western, 12-6.

Delanie Doty, WR/LB, Somerset Academy (Boynton Beach)

Super sophomore caught seven passes for 68 yards and four TDs and intercepted a pass to guide the Canyons Cougars past Delray Beach Atlantic, 40-0.

Sherice Newton, QB/LB, St. Thomas Aquinas

Senior passed for 179 yards and four TDs and rushed for 17 yards and another score to march the Raiders past McArthur, 60-0.

Rakyia Louis, QB, Miami Edison

Talented junior completed 14 of 17 passes for 266 yards and six TDs to guide the Red Raiders past Academy for Innovative Education (Miami Springs), 47-0.

Cate Goddeau Hall, QB/LB/WR, Suncoast (Riviera Beach)

Junior accounted for three TDs – two passing, one rushing – and made seven tackles to lead the Chargers past Cardinal Newman, 27-7.

Bryana Alvarez, WR/R/DB, Pinecrest Glades Academy (Miami)

Super sophomore made three interceptions to power the Dragons past BridgePrep Village (Miami), 27-2.

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

