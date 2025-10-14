Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 14, 2025
South Florida high school football players turned in some highlight-reel performances – many coming in big district games – in Week 8 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 21 athletes for games played Oct. 8-11, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 2-4: Cardinal Gibbons TE/MLB Landon Martin.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 19. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Leon Strawder, QB, American Heritage Plantation
Miami Northwestern transfer completed 20 of 39 passes for 291 yards and three TDs and ran four times for 45 yards and another score to march the Patriots past Miami Norland, 42-21, in a big Class 4A, District 15 game.
Rodarion Tellez, DE, American Heritage Plantation
Senior (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) made five tackles, three solo, and returned a fumble 41 yards for a TD in a win against Miami Norland.
Zakari Johnson, ATH, Plantation High
Star sophomore ran 10 times for 120 yards and two TDs and completed 8 of 14 passes for 70 yards and another score to rally the Colonels past Archbishop McCarthy, 28-27, in a key Class 4A, District 15 game.
Robert Kerns, QB, Archbishop McCarthy
Senior passed for 161 yards and two TDs and ran eight times for 47 yards in a loss to Plantation.
Silas Allen, FS/WR, Davie Western
Sophomore returned an interception 50 yards for a TD with less than a minute to lift the Wildcats past Miami Goleman, 14-7, in a big Class 7A, District 15 game.
Julius Jones, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas
Junior caught five passes for 147 yards and two TDs to lead the Raiders past NFL Academy Europe, 41-38.
Jemiyah Douglas, CB/ATH, St. Thomas Aquinas
Senior made a whopping 13 tackles, including 10 solo, and added one sack and one fumble recovery to guide the Raiders past NFL Academy Europe, 41-38.
Demarcus King, DE/OLB, Miami Northwestern
Senior (6-3, 210) made 11 tackles, including eight solo, to power the Bulls past Key West, 56-0, in a Class 3A, District 16 game.
Britton Bayag, WR/FS, Miami Westminster Christian
Super sophomore caught seven passes for 167 yards and two TDs, returned a punt 67 yards for a score, and intercepted a pass to lead the Warriors past Miami SmartEn Sports Academy, 41-0, Bayag finished with a whopping 294 all-purpose yards.
Cole Rodriguez, K/P, Miami Central
Junior boomed nine kickoffs for 558 yards (62 yards-per-kick average), had six touchbacks and converted seven extra-point kicks to boost the Rockets past Stranahan, 59-6, in a Class 3A, District 15 game.
James Perrone, QB, Miami Southridge
Talented junior completed 11 of 16 passes for 221 yards and three TDs to march the Spartans past Miami Southwest, 49-0, and help the school clinch the Class 6A, District 16 title.
Logen Connor, G/T/C, Dillard
Senior turned in an outstanding performance on the offensive line to power the Panthers past Lake Worth Dr. Joaquin Garcia, 38-24, in a key Class 4A, District 14 game.
Brandin Mincy, QB, West Broward
Senior completed all of 15 of his passes for 317 yards and four TDs and ran five times for 52 yards to lead the Bobcats past Miami Beach, 54-0, in a Class 6A, District 16 game.
Cecil Smith, RB/WR, Miami True North Classical Academy
Junior rushed four times for 101 yards and one TD, and caught two passes for 100 yards and another score to guide the Titans past Miami Jackson, 42-0.
Jayden Torres, QB, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Star senior completed 22 of 31 passes for 334 yards and five TDs, and ran for another score to lead the Chiefs past Deerfield Beach, 45-7.
Marcelo Carrion, CB/HB, Miami Archbishop Carroll
Sophomore ran 13 times for 182 yards and one TD to power the Bulldogs past Coral Shores, 26-0.
Logan Pelliccio, QB, Cypress Bay
Talented junior passed for 247 yards and five TDs to spark the Lightning past Taravella, 47-7, in a Class 7A, District 15 game.
Champ Smith, FS/WR, Miami Gulliver Prep
Senior caught five passes for 61 yards and two TDs, made five tackles, including three solo, and returned an interception 63 yards for another score to lead the Raiders past Miami Somerset Academy, 33-8, and help the school win the Class 2A, District 16 title.
Alex Gammage, CB/WR, Sunrise Piper
Senior returned a punt 60 yards for a TD to power the Bengals past Fort Lauderdale High, 38-17, in a Class 6A, District 13 game.
Dylan Zaldumbide, WR, South Plantation
Senior turned in a stellar performance against South Broward, catching eight passes for 176 yards and four TDs to lead the Paladins to a 42-38 Class 6A, District 14 victory.
Jeremiah Milcent, QB, Coconut Creek
Super sophomore completed 10 of 18 passes for 400 yards and four TDs to march the Knights past Coral Springs, 46-0, in a Class 6A, District 13 game.
