Florida High School Softball Top 25 State Rankings – March 23, 2026

Florida high school softball teams continue to show plenty of mettle on the diamond as the 2026 season approaches April.

Montverde Academy remains at No. 1 with an 8-1 start, but there was plenty of movement in the second High School on SI Florida Top 25 softball rankings.

Six schools debuted in the Top 25, including two in the Top 10. Parrish Community is ranked No. 3 after going 5-1 in March, including a 9-1 victory against Pace.

Longtime state power Bartow (9-1) is No. 8 after stunning Montverde Academy, 5-1.

Space Coast rivals Melbourne (12-0) and Eau Gallie (11-1) are ranked No. 6 and 7, respectively. They are just 4 miles apart.

The High School on SI Florida Softball Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

1. Montverde Academy (8-1)

Last time: 1

The Eagles fell to longtime power Bartow, 5-1, but bounced back to beat East River, 3-0, and Phillips Academy (Andover, Mass.), 7-0. Missy Odom is batting .625 with a .727 on-base percentage. They play Eustis on March 27.

2. Doral Academy (9-1)

Last time: 2

The defending Class 6A state champ has won four straight, including a 10-1 victory against IMG Academy. Zoey Abdullah is batting .531, and Camila Diaz is 9-1 with an 0.80 earned run average.

3. Parrish Community (6-1)

Last time: Not ranked

The Bulls stormed into the Top 10 after winning five of six games in March, including a 9-1 victory against Pace. Kyndal France is batting .429, and Emmaline Van Beck is 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA.

4. Pace (10-1)

Last time: 3

The Panhandle power and defending Class 6A state runner-up is 6-1 with five shutouts in March. Gracie Ueberroth is batting .556 with five doubles, one triple and four home runs; and Hannah DeMarcus is 8-0 with a 0.39 ERA.

5. American Heritage Plantation (8-1)

Last time: 11

The South Florida school has won four straight since falling to IMG Academy, 7-2. The Patriots marched past Dwyer, 11-4; Doral Academy, 4-3; Calvary Christian of Fort Lauderdale, 15-0; and Goodpasture Christian (Madison, Tenn.), 5-0.

6. Melbourne (12-0)

Last time: 23

The Bulldogs jumped 17 spots after pushing their record to 12-0. They have beaten top teams Eau Gallie and Lake Brantley, among others. Layna Ayala is batting .625 with six doubles, four triples, five home runs and 30 RBI, and Addison Balavender is 7-0 with a 0.30 ERA.

7. Eau Gallie (11-1)

Last time: 25

The Commodores are sailing well with a six-game win streak. They have five shutouts already, enabling them to jump 18 spots in the rankings. Leading the way are Leah “Spike” Pechart, who is batting .731 with three doubles and 22 runs scored; and Jordan Stout, who is 5-1 with a 1.45 ERA.

8. Bartow (9-1)

Last time: Not ranked

The Yellow Jackets sent a message that they are for real with a 5-1 victory against Montverde Academy. Their only loss came to McKeel Academy (8-3) by a 2-1 score. Emma Huffman is batting .450, and Ryleigh Knowlton is 4-0 with a 0.31 ERA.

9. Lake Brantley (10-2)

Last time: 4

The Patriots had their five-game win streak snapped by Melbourne, 3-0; and then bounced back to win three straight, including an 11-0 win against Eustis. Kylie Morris is batting .500, and Samantha Folendore is 4-0 with a 3.04 ERA.

10. Trenton (11-1)

Last time: 8

The defending Rural Class state champion Tigers won nine straight before falling to Columbia, 3-2. MacKenzie Fisher is batting .543, and Addison Allaire is 6-0 with a 0.86 ERA.

The Next 15

11. Hagerty (10-1)

12. Baker County (10-0)

13. Coral Springs Charter (9-1)

14. Florida Christian (11-0)

15. Santa Fe (13-1)

16. Columbia (12-2)

17. Jacksonville University Christian (8-0)

18. North Bay Haven Academy (9-2)

19. Cardinal Gibbons (9-1)

20. Western (9-2)

21. Wakulla (12-2)

22. Oxbridge Academy (10-1)

23. Geneva School (6-1)

24. The First Academy (Orlando) (9-2)

25. East Ridge (10-1)

Dropped out: Winter Springs (10-3), North Fort Myers (8-1), Niceville (7-5), Palm Harbor University (10-3), Wharton (7-1), Lake Wales (9-2).

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X Venoce@JMarkG1962