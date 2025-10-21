High School

Cooper City quarterback Nick Dyer completed 9 of 13 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead the Cowboys past South Plantation, 56-49, in a wild Class 6A, District 14 game.
While some South Florida high school football teams were off last week, a good number of area players turned in some big-time performances in Week 9 of the 2025 season.

We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 14 athletes for games played Oct. 16-18, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 8-11: Miami Westminster Christian QB Britton Bayag.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 26. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Nick Dyer, QB, Cooper City

Talented junior completed 9 of 13 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another score to lead the Cowboys past South Plantation, 56-49, in a wild Class 6A, District 14 game.

Nixon Kalish, QB, South Plantation

The junior completed 19 of 36 passes for 288 yards and four TDs in a loss to Cooper City.

Robert Kerns, QB, Archbishop McCarthy

Senior ran 14 times for 89 yards, including the game-winning 5-yard TD in the second half, to help the Mavericks upset powerhouse American Heritage Plantation, 13-10, in a Class 4A, District 15 game.

Anthony McQueen, QB, Miami Central

Star senior passed for more than 220 yards and three TDs and ran for two scores, including the game-winning 1-yard keeper with less than 1 minute left, to help the Rockets edge Miami Southridge, 34-28, and win the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) title.

James Perrone, QB, Miami Southridge

Junior signal-caller completed 22 of 38 passes for 213 yards and one TD and rushed five times for 47 yards and two scores in a loss to Miami Central.

Neiman Lawrence, QB, Miami Northwestern

Super sophomore completed 21 of 31 passes for three TDs and ran two times for 23 yards to power the Bulls past Miami Palmetto, 28-0, in a GMAC game.

Kai Moore, QB, Miami Norland

Junior completed 24 of 32 passes for 266 yards and three TDs to lead the Vikings past Miami Columbus, 30-14, in a GMAC game.

Wyatt Smith, DE/TE, St. Thomas Aquinas

Athletic junior (6-foot-6, 240 pounds) recorded a whopping 30 tackles, including 12 solo, to power the Raiders past Monarch, 31-20.

Jason Farfan, DL, West Broward

Senior made six tackles and four sacks to power the Bobcats past Miramar, 52-8.

George Harris, S/OLB/ATH, Miami True North Classical Academy

Junior made two tackles and two interceptions to lead the Titans past Somerset Academy, 42-0.

Gary Hadley, Jr., ATH, Cardinal Gibbons

Senior made two interceptions to guide the Chiefs past Boca Raton, 35-13.

Chance Humphrey, QB, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

Senior passed for 238 yards and three TDs to lead the Falcons past Hallandale, 42-8.

Phillip Jones, Jr., OLB/DE, Miami LaSalle

Junior made seven tackles, including six solo, and four sacks to power the Royal Lions past Miami St. Brendan, 40-0.

Anton Smith, ATH, Miami Killian

Senior rushed 17 times for 208 yards and one TD, caught four passes for 66 yards and another score, and had 80 punt return yards to lead the Cougars past Hialeah, 36-32.

