Vote: Who is the Florida Panhandle High School Football Player of the Week? - Nov. 25, 2025
As we inch closer to the state championship games, there are some Florida Panhandle teams that are still alive in the postseason. The few teams that are still have a shot at glory feature some terrific players that showcased their skills in last week's games.
We only have eight player of the week nominees this time around, but these players played at an exceptionally high level last week and have played at a high level all season long.
This week's nominees feature some standout skill position players from Blountstown, Tate and Godby. Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, we feature standouts from Chiles, Choctawhatchee and Blountstown.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school football player of the week.
Send future player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on November 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Amari Thomas, Blountstown
Thomas, who has proven his worth as one of the top running backs in the state this season, rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries in the 33-32 win over Madison County. Defensively, he tallied seven total tackles and returned a 68-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Tanner Clark, Tate
In the 21-19 win over Bartram Trail, Clark was one of two players for the Aggies who rushed for over 100 yards. On 13 carries, Clark rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He was also 8/13 passing for 44 yards in the victory.
Laquarius Bradford, Tate
Bradford was the other Aggie who found success on the ground in last week's win. On eight carries, Bradford rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown. This is his second straight and second game in totality for this season where he has rushed for over 100 yards.
Johnathan Flynn, Tate
Flynn managed to put immense pressure on Bartram Trail's quarterback throughout the duration of the game. He finished with three total tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack and three quarterback hurries.
Demarkus Roberts, Blountstown
Roberts showcased his offense and defensive playmaking ability in last week's win. On offense, he caught two passes for 65 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, he finished with two tackles and one interception.
Landon Dougherty, Godby
In the 55-37 loss to Bishop Kenny, Dougherty was 16/24 for 366 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 28 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Alex Assantes, Chiles
In the 28-7 win over Land O' Lakes, Assantes was a tackling machine. He finished with three solo tackles, 14 total tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also deflected one pass and intercepted another.
Jaylen Brazan, Choctawhatchee
In the 27-20 win over Columbia, Brazan two made game-changing plays that helped the Indians clinch the win. The first play was an interception that got the ball back for the offense, and the second play was a blocked punt that helped flip the field position.
