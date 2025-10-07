Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 6, 2025
South Florida high school football players were a bit hit in Week 7 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 20 athletes for games played Oct. 2-4, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Sept. 25-27: Dillard QB Jayden Chico.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Oct. 12. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Anthony Jennings, WR/CB, Dillard
Talented junior caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for another score to power the Panthers past Blanche Ely, 35-0, in the 57th annual Soul Bowl.
Arwin Jackson, RB, Chaminade-Madonna
Junior ran three times for 125 yards and two TDs, including an 83-yard score, to lead the Lions past Monarch, 28-7.
Daveon Black, DB, Chaminade-Madonna
Senior made four tackles and returned an interception 28 yards for a TD to guide the Lions past Monarch.
Neiman Lawrence, QB, Miami Northwestern
Star sophomore passed for more than 215 yards and two TDs to lead the Bulls past Miami Central, 30-21, in the battle for the Commissioner’s Cup.
Jayden Ford, RB/ATH, Miami Central
Senior returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a TD in a close 30-21 loss to Miami Northwestern.
Tedarius Hughes, DB, Miami Northwestern
Senior returned a fumble more than 60 yards for a TD to power the Bulls past rival Miami Central.
Terrance Johnson, DB, American Heritage Plantation
Senior made three tackles and returned an interception 25 yards for a TD to march the Patriots past Pembroke Pines Flanagan, 31-0.
Andrew Stickney, QB, Hollywood McArthur
Senior completed 17 of 21 passes for 202 yards and three TDs to power the Mustangs past Deerfield Beach, 35-0.
Jayden Torres, QB, Cardinal Gibbons
Senior completed 18 of 24 passes for 198 yards and four TDs and ran two times for 53 yards and two scores to lead the Chiefs past Hallandale, 51-14.
Landon Martin, TE/MLB, Cardinal Gibbons
Senior made six tackles and returned a fumble for a TD to guide the Chiefs past Hallandale.
Noah Finkelstein, LB, North Broward Prep
Freshman turned in a stellar performance, recording 15 tackles, including 14 solo, to lead the Eagles past Boca Raton St. John Paul II Academy, 27-24.
Jayden Miller, QB, Fort Lauderdale NSU University
Junior completed 11 of 16 passes for 228 yards and three TDs to propel the Sharks past West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy, 47-0.
Tristan Ayala, S, Fort Lauderdale NSU University
Senior made 11 tackles, including six solo, and three sacks to guide the Sharks past Oxbridge Academy.
Jahnard Young, RB, Sunrise Piper
Talented junior rumbled for 156 yards and four TDs on just 11 carries (14.2 yards-per-carry-average) to power the Bengals past Boyd Anderson, 48-0.
Kamary Cooper, RB, South Plantation
Junior continued his stellar season, rushing 10 times for 202 yards and one TD, and catching four passes for 52 yards to lead the Paladins past Fort Lauderdale Stranahan, 62-14.
Zachary Katz, QB, True North Classical Academy
Junior completed 14 of 18 passes for 251 yards and three TDs and rushed two times for 34 yards to march the Titans past Jacksonville University Christian, 28-8.
Miguel Martinez, DT/DE, True North Classical Academy
Senior made a whopping 13 tackles, including 10 solo, to lead the Titans past Jacksonville University Christian.
Russell Britton, QB, Miami Carol City
Sophomore completed 19 of 22 passes for 196 yards and two TDs and ran five times for 22 yards to lead the Chiefs past South Miami, 29-0.
Miquan Stubbs, DB, Miami Carol City
Junior made three tackles and returned a fumble 35 yards for a TD to guide the Chiefs past South Miami.
Josiah Sanchious, QB, Coconut Creek
Super sophomore completed 7 of 12 passes for 182 yards and three TDs and ran three times for 23 yards to power the Cougars past South Broward, 45-6.
