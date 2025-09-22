Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 22, 2025
South Florida high school football players were a big hit on both sides of the ball, and even on special teams, in Week 5 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 15 athletes for games played Sept. 18-20, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Sept. 11-13: Miami Westminster QB Anthony Vera.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Sept. 28. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Dominic Celli, K/P, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Senior boomed a 52-yard field goal to lead the Chiefs past Coconut Creek, 11-6.
Virgil Lemons, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Junior ran 16 times for 181 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 38 yards to lead the Raiders past McArthur, 31-7.
Phillip Goodrich, Jr., LB/RB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Senior made 10 tackles, including seven solo, to power the Raiders past McArthur.
Anthony McQueen, QB, Miami Central
Senior passed for 206 yards and two TDs and rushed for 63 yards and a score to help the Rockets rally past state power American Heritage Plantation, 29-21. Central trailed 21-9 in the second half.
Derrick Nichols, ATH, American Heritage Plantation
Senior completed 10 of 17 passes for 184 yards and two TDs and rushed 17 times for 55 yards and a score in a loss to Miami Central.
Andre Bailey, QB, Palmetto
Rushed for two TDs and passed for four scores to lead the Panthers past Killian, 42-21, in the showdown for the Big Cat Trophy.
Nieman Lawrence, QB, Miami Northwestern
Super sophomore passed for more than 270 yards and four TDs to power the Bulls past Miami Columbus, 41-6.
Ace Taylor, SB/SB/KR, Cooper City
Senior rushed 14 times for 107 yards and one TD to steer the Cowboys past Pembroke Pines Charter, 28-13.
Travis Gamble, Jr., RB, Miami Southridge
Ran 12 times for 166 yards and two TDs to march the Spartans past Doral Academy, 42-7.
Florentino Lopez, QB, Coconut Creek Monarch
Star senior (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) completed 20 of 25 passes for a whopping 434 yards and five TDs and rushed three times for 24 yards to lead the Knights past Fort Lauderdale High, 54-0.
Daniel Fernandez, Jr., OLB/DE, Miami Westminster Christian
Senior made eight tackles, including six solo and four for loss, and one sack to lead the unbeaten Warriors (5-0) past Ransom Everglades, 22-0.
Yaniel Crespo, DL/RB, South Miami
Senior rushed 12 times for 172 yards and two TDs to guide the Cobras past Westland Hialeah, 46-28.
Kamary Cooper, RB, South Plantation
Junior rushed 17 times for 171 yards – a 10.1 average yards per rush – and three TDs to lead the Paladins past Coral Springs, 40-18.
Amos Bradford, RB/WR, West Broward
Junior ran 19 times for 102 yards and one TD to power the Bobcats past Flanagan, 20-8.
Russell Britton, QB, Miami Carol City
Super sophomore completed 11 of 19 passes for 236 yards and one TD and rushed three times for 29 yards and a score to lead the Chiefs past Coral Gables, 21-14.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached by email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962