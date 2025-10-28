Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 28, 2025
Tampa Bay area high school football players were a big hit during Week 10 of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools throughout the Tampa Bay Area (Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties) and nominated 10 athletes for games played Oct. 23-25, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Tampa Bay Area High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 16-18: Tampa Gaither QB Ryan Browning.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Nov. 2. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Errol Demontagnac III, DL, Armwood
The junior made nine tackles, including six solo and four for loss, along with two sacks, to help the Hawks soar past Wharton, 49-0, and win the Class 6A, District 8 title.
Hezekiah Davis, RB, Tampa Jesuit
Junior rushed five times for 151 yards and one TD to power the Tigers past Hillsborough High, 69-6, and win the Class 4A, District 9 championship.
Bryan Hamilton, WR/SB, Tampa Gaither
Senior caught a 23-yard TD pass and returned a punt 50 yards for a score to lead the Cowboys past Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek, 54-3, in a Class 5A, District 7 game.
Martavius Conway, QB, Tampa Bay Tech
Fantastic freshman completed 9 of 11 passes for 225 yards and four TDs to help the Titans march past Tampa Leto, 67-0, and capture the Class 5A, District 8 title.
Kameron Battle, RB/DB, Tampa Carrollwood Day
Super sophomore ran wild against Merritt Island, rushing 38 times for a whopping 332 yards and two TDs to lead the Patriots to a 24-14 victory.
Patrick Harding, QB, Zephyrhills
Senior completed 12 of 16 passes for 251 yards and three TDs to help the Bulldogs maul Hudson Fivay, 46-7, and win the Class 4A, District 8 title.
Sincere McClinton, RB, Clearwater High
Senior ran 12 times for 133 yards and one TD to power the Tornadoes past Clearwater Countryside, 40-0, in a Class 4A, District 10 game.
Brendan Wright, WB/DB, St. Petersburg Catholic
Senior caught two TD passes to lead the Barons past Seffner Christian, 49-7.
Oni Abasial, QB, Clearwater Calvary Christian
Senior completed 6 of 12 passes for 146 yards and four TDs and ran 11 times for 84 yards to help the Warriors beat Tampa Catholic, 43-26, and capture the Class 2A, District 8 title.
Masiyah Limehouse, CB/FS, Plant City
Senior intercepted two passes to lead the Raiders past Lithia Newsome, 34-6, in a Class 7A, District 7 game.
