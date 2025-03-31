Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (3/31/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have 14 athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's Tampa Bay (Hillsborough, Pinellas counties) high school girls flag football player of the week award from March 24-29, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, April 6th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Sydney Elizondo, Lennard
The junior quarterback is showing why she's one of the best in the state, beating the No. 1-ranked Robinson. Elizondo completed 29-of-35 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns.
Emmorie Barnes, Dunedin
The Falcons' sophomore pass rusher led the way defensively in a 13-0 win over Indian Rocks Christian, with Barnes notching three sacks.
Samantha Fernandez, Countryside
Fernandez had herself a strong outing in the Cougars' 28-14 win over Clearwater Central Catholic, hauling in 10 passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Chimira Baker, Tampa Bay Tech
Baker has shown out her sophomore season and added another strong performance under her belt, throwing for 176 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-7 win over Blake.
Lia Cobbs, Durant
The freshman quarterback proved herself in a 26-0 victory over Tampa Freedom, completing 9-of-14 passing for 154 yards and four touchdowns.
Brylie Edwards, Durant
Another Cougars' freshman that showed out was Edwards against Tampa Freedom. The defensive back tallied a team-high four interceptions.
Zoe Surrency, Strawberry Crest
The sophomore quarterback went off in the Chargers' 24-0 win over Wharton, completing 24-of-34 passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns.
Nasma Ador, Strawberry Crest
Ador was an absolute menace for Wharton's quarterbacks in the big win, with the junior pass rusher totaling six sacks for the Chargers.
Bianca Menconi, Palm Harbor University
The Hurricanes' sophomore running back had a big night in the team's 20-0 victory over Tarpon Springs, rushing for 116 yards on 16 carries.
Gabby Werr, Alonso
Werr just makes it look easy and she did so again in a 27-0 victory over Hillsborough, completing 20-of-33 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns.
Elizabeth Couture, Sickles
The freshman wide receiver was stellar in a 33-0 rout of Fivay, catching four passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Victoria Whitfield, East Bay
Whitfield totaled 274 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the Indians' 26-0 win over Gaither.
Alexis Beswetherick, Indian Rocks Christian
The sophomore quarterback completed 13-of-18 passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-0 win over Hollins.
Robyn Cantwell, Keswick Christian
Cantwell was pinpoint in the Crusaders' 34-20 victory over Clearwater Central Catholic, completing 19-of-28 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
