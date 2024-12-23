High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/23/2024)

Here are the 10 nominations from last week's games

Ross Van De Griek

After reaching the Class 5A state championship game last year, the Blake Yellow Jackets enter 2024-25 as the No. 1 boys basketball team in the Tampa Bay region.
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played December 9-21, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Here are the nominations:

Devin Baker, Sumner

Baker averaged 12.3 points per game in three games played last week for the Stingrays. 

Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian

Bryant finished with 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 blocks in a 101-24 win over Bourgade Catholic (Arizona) at the Tarkanian Classic on December 21. 

Dylan Flach, Jesuit

Flach averaged 9.3 points per game in three games played last week where the Tigers finished 3-0 for the week. 

Christian Fuller, Tampa Prep

Fuller finished with 18 points and three rebounds in a 64-40 win over Plant City on December 20. 

Eddy Hernandez, Sickles

In three games played last week, Hernandez averaged 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Gryphons. 

Jacob LaGrone, Sports Leadership & Management (Tampa)

LaGrone finished with a team-high 17 points in a 67-54 win over McLean (Virginia) on December 20. 

Joshua Lewis, Blake

Lewis averaged 23.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in two games played last week, leading to wins over Leto and Plant.

Jojo Philon, Blake

Philon finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in an 83-27 win over Leto on December 10. 

Gavin Tinsley, Plant City

Tinsley averaged 19.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game for the Raiders last week. 

Caleb Williams, North Tampa Christian

Williams averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in four games played at the Tarkanian Classic.

