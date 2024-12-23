Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/23/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played December 9-21, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Devin Baker, Sumner
Baker averaged 12.3 points per game in three games played last week for the Stingrays.
Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian
Bryant finished with 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 blocks in a 101-24 win over Bourgade Catholic (Arizona) at the Tarkanian Classic on December 21.
Dylan Flach, Jesuit
Flach averaged 9.3 points per game in three games played last week where the Tigers finished 3-0 for the week.
Christian Fuller, Tampa Prep
Fuller finished with 18 points and three rebounds in a 64-40 win over Plant City on December 20.
Eddy Hernandez, Sickles
In three games played last week, Hernandez averaged 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Gryphons.
Jacob LaGrone, Sports Leadership & Management (Tampa)
LaGrone finished with a team-high 17 points in a 67-54 win over McLean (Virginia) on December 20.
Joshua Lewis, Blake
Lewis averaged 23.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in two games played last week, leading to wins over Leto and Plant.
Jojo Philon, Blake
Philon finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals in an 83-27 win over Leto on December 10.
Gavin Tinsley, Plant City
Tinsley averaged 19.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game for the Raiders last week.
Caleb Williams, North Tampa Christian
Williams averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in four games played at the Tarkanian Classic.
