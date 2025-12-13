American Heritage Plantation vs. Jones; Live Score Updates from the Class 4A State Title Game
American Heritage Plantation (8-5) takes on Orlando Jones (12-2) in a rematch of the 2024 state title game won by AHP, 41-31.
Pre-game Notes
American Heritage Plantation has played a brutal schedule, losing to Class 1A state runner-up Chaminade-Madonna, unbeaten Edna Karr (New Orleans), Miami Central, Archbishop McCarthy and Class 5A state champion Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. AHP has won five state titles. Jones has won 10 straight and is seeking its first state championship.
Pick'Em
Live Updates
(Refresh this post throughout the game for living scoring updates and analysis.)
1st Quarter
American Heritage kicks off to Jones.
Daunte Wallace barrels ahead for 4 yards, then Dereon Coleman INC pass.
Coleman pass to Larry Miles, Nebraska signee, but Jones comes up short of 1st down. Forced to punt.
American Heritage called for roughing the kicker penalty on punter. Jones 1st down.
Dereon Coleman, Miami signee, taking over with big runs for Jones!
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-
Players to Watch
American Heritage Plantation
Leon Strawder, Sr., QB -- In-season transfer from Miami Northwestern; 2,052 yards passing, 19 TDs, 11 interceptions; 132 yards rushing, six TDs.
Jamar Denson, St., WR -- Troy signee; 69 catches, 991 yards, 15 TDs.
Jonathan Bueno, Jr., Junior, RB -- 505 yards rushing, seven TDs; nine D-1 offers.
Micah Price, Soph., DT/DL -- 84 tackles, including 39 solo and12 for loss.
Rodarion Tellez, Sr., DE -- Toledo signee; 63 tackles, including 29 solo and 19 for loss, and 13 sacks.
Terrance Johnson, Sr., ATH -- 52 tackles, including 29 solo, and 10 interceptions; multiple offers, including USF, Oregon State and Liberty.
JONES
Dereon Coleman, Sr., QB -- Miami signee; 2,749 yards passing, 28 TDs, three interceptions; 643 yards rushing, four TDs.
Larry Miles, Sr., WR -- Nebraska signee; 88 catches, 1,111 yards, 10 TDs.
DJ Hicks, Sr., WR -- 55 catches, 1,036 yards, 14 TDs.
Daunte Wallace, Sr., RB/LB -- 1,368 yards rushing, 20 TDs; multiple offers, including Bethune-Cookman College.
Bertrand Derose, Sr., LB -- 105 tackles, including 17 solo and 13 for loss, and four sacks.
Fred Ards, Jr., DE -- 73 tackles, including 22 solo; multiple offers, including Penn State and Colorado.
Quinton Evans, Sr., LB -- 77 tackles, including 25 solo, and 10 sacks; multiple offers, including UMass.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962