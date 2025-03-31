Vote: Who should be North Suncoast Florida high school baseball Player of the Week? (3/30/2025)
Florida high school baseball is ongoing and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got during this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Baseball Player of the Week award from March 24-29, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jayden Allen of Weeki Wachee.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, April 6. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Sergio Garcia, Jr., Zephyrhills Christian
The junior got a 3-0 week for the Warriors off to a big start by smacking two home runs, scoring three times and driving in three runs in Monday’s 14-0 thumping of Almonte Springs Christian, then he went 2 for 4 with an RBI while striking out 10 in five innings on Thursday against Peniel Baptist Academy.
Saul Melendez, Jr., Weeki Wachee
In the Hornets’ 24-0 thumping of Fivay on Thursday, the junior had a huge game going 3 for 5 with three runs scores, hitting a home run and collecting seven RBI, two days after going 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI in a win over Springstead.
Ethan Barclay, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
The Gators went 4-0 last week and Barclay helped get it started in Monday’s 24-1 win against Zephyrhills, going 3 for 3 with a double, a home run, three runs and three RBI, and finished the week 6 for 14 overall.
Everett Burgess, Sr., Cypress Creek
The Coyotes first baseman went 4 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI on Tuesday against River Ridge, and was 5 for 9 with four runs over three games last week.
Lucas Zarlenga, Jr., Sunlake
The junior helped the Seahawks go 3-0 last week, going 4 for 8 overall including a triple, two runs and an RBI on Thursday against Zephyrhills, then 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI on Friday versus Mitchell.
Jayce Rollins, Sr., Pasco
The senior tossed a complete game in Wednesday’s 10-0 win over Central, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out 15 over six innings, then he drove in three runs and scored three times in Thursday’s 16-0 victory over Gulf, and over four games he went 6 of 13 with five RBI for the week.
Tommy Celotto, Jr., Hudson
He had a pair of multi-hit games for the Cobras, going 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBI on Wednesday in a win over Largo, then 2 for 4 with an RBI on Friday versus Cypress Creek.
Taryn Henrickson, Sr., Springstead
In three games for the Eagles he went a combined 4 of 10, going 2 for 4 with a run on Tuesday against Weeki Wachee, then 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBI in a Friday rematch with the Hornets, and in between on Thursday in a win over Wiregrass Ranch he pitched five innings giving up an unearned run with eight strikeouts.
Logan Koslin, Sr., Mitchell
He had a pair of multi-hit games for the Mustangs, going 2 for 3 on Tuesday against Sunlake, then 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI in Thursday’s win over Anclote.
Traiton Costello, So., Zephyrhills
In Friday’s 31-1 win over Tenoroc, the sophomore was the biggest offensive star going 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, a run and an eye-popping eight RBI, and he was also 2 for 2 against Land O’ Lakes on Tuesday and 1 for 2 versus Sunlake on Thursday.
