Vote: Who should be the Florida High School Athlete of the Week (9/17/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week for Sep. 9-14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, September 22nd at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced in next week's poll. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.
THIS WEEK’S FLORIDA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here are this week's nominations.
Ar'maud Stinfort, Football, Glades Central
In the Raiders' 43-8 rout of Moore Haven, the junior running back was electric. Stinfort rushed for 155 yards on 13 touches and scored three touchdowns.
King Boylston, Football, Ed White
The Commanders' quarterback was superb in the teams' 51-6 victory over Englewood, completing 8-of-11 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Taevion Swint, Football, Kissimmee Osceola
Two carries for 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns. That was the UCF commitment's stat line in a 56-6 romp of St. Cloud.
Locklan Hewlett, Football, St. Augustine
The USF commitment had a big night in the Yellow Jackets' 47-35 victory over Riverside, completing 16-of-23 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
Fabbianho Lous Louis Jeune, Football, Marathon
Possibly one of the most interesting names of any players in the state, the senior running back went wild in a 56-52 win over Fort Myers Canterbury. Louis Jeune rushed for 212 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Jaden Weatherly, Football, Bartram Trail
In a 49-42 loss to Creekside, Weatherly left it all out on the field for the Bears. The quarterback accounted for 401 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Nate Sparkman, Football, St. Edward's
Sparkman was the sparkplug St. Edward's needed in a 40-22 victory over Okeechobee, throwing for 325 yards on 23-of-30 passing and five touchdowns.
Jaydn Wood, Football, Gulf
In a 59-0 rout of Anclote, Wood worked on his throwing and had a pretty nice evening. The senior went 11-of-16 passing for 270 yards and five touchdowns.
Travis Miller, Football, Sarasota Christian
The Blazers' wide receiver was blazing past Cambridge Christian defenders to the tune of 192 receiving yards on eight catches and scored three touchdowns in a 42-32 shootout.
Cameron Odom, Football, Cottondale
Not everyday that every single pass you throw goes for a touchdown. That was the case for Odom, who completed all three of his passes for 184 yards and three scores in a 64-22 win over Freeport.
Jack Fox, Football, Football, St. Joseph Academy
Another player that scored every single time he touched the ball was Fox for the Flashes. The senior running back rushed three times for 90 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 74-6 win over Eagle's View.
Jordan Durham, Football, Zarephath Academy
Durham has continued his impressive tear as a passer this season in a 56-13 win over P.K. Yonge, completing 15-of-16 passes for 301 yards and five scores.
Brayden Sampson, Football, Walton
The Braves' wide receiver made the most of his three catches by scoring on all of them. Sampson compiled 117 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-21 win over West Florida.
TJ McCormick, Football, Mount Dora Christian Academy
McCormick only needed four carries to churn out 139 yards and score two touchdowns in a 51-0 win over Old Plank Christian Academy.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl