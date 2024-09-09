Vote: Who should be the Florida High School Athlete of the Week (9/8/2023)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week for Sep. 1-7 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, September 15th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced in next week's poll. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.
THIS WEEK’S FLORIDA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here are this week's nominations.
Jayden Gonzalez, Football, Pembroke Pines Charter
The senior quarterback had himself a day in a 55-34 win over North Broward Prep. Gonzalez completed 12-of-15 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns.
Nikita Rinios, Football, Tarpon Springs
In the Spongers’ 28-17 victory over Osceola, he was the workhorse in the second half en route to the win. Rinios rushed for 192 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown.
Arthur Lewis IV, Football, Bartram Trail
The Bears’ junior dynamo was one of the primary reasons they pulled away with a thrilling 43-42 win over Ware County (Georgia). Lewis IV rushed for 224 yards on 15 carries and scored three times.
Luke Misek, Football, Donahue Catholic
Misek was terrific in Donahue Catholic’s 62-19 victory over First Coast Christian, completing 5-of-7 passes for 123 yards and four touchdowns.
Gage Screws, Football, Baldwin
The junior signal caller had himself a strong outing in a 42-0 rout of KIPP Bold City. Screws completed 7-of-15 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns.
Lincoln Graf, Football, Delray Beach Atlantic
One of the 561’s top passers put on a show in a 43-7 defeat of North Miami Beach. Graf finished completing 15-of-24 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
Geterius Brown, Football, Raines
Brown was a menace for Trinity Christian Academy ball carriers in a 48-23 victory. The junior tallied six tackles and three sacks in the blowout victory.
Knox Annis, Football, Mandarin
It’s not easy stepping into the shoes of a player who’s committed to Florida State. Annis, a freshman, had to do that in a 41-0 rout of Sandalwood and completed 4-of-8 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns.
Tommy Offord, Football, Palatka
The junior quarterback was a driving factor on why the Panthers were able to upend Providence School 37-34 last week. Offord totaled 229 yards and four touchdowns in Palatka’s win.
Kemarrion Battles, Football, Gadsden County
The Jaguars rolled in a 48-7 victory over Godby behind a strong rushing performance from Battles. The running back rushed for 204 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Neimann Lawrence, Football, Ransom Everglades
One of the top freshman quarterbacks in the state is Lawrence and he showed why again in a 38-3 win over Coral Springs Charter. Lawrence completed 18-of-25 passes for 308 yards and four touchdowns.
Preston Wright, Football, Chaminade-Madonna
Wright stepped in under center for the Lions in a must-win game and delivered when they needed it most. The quarterback had a huge night and threw for 487 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-45 win over Plantation American Heritage.
Wells Bettenhausen, Football, Walton
The senior continued his torrid pace in the Florida Panhandle after a 49-14 victory over Holmes County. Bettenhausen threw for 288 yards and five touchdowns on 14-of-19 passing.
Shanard Clower, Football, Lakeland
Clower displayed why he’s one of Polk County’s most versatile athletes in a thrilling 35-34 win over Lake Mary. Clower caught eight passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
Cate Palmi, Volleyball, Kissimmee Osceola
The junior outside hitter had her best game of the season in a 3-1 win over DeLand, tallying a team-high 27 kills.
Brooke Forkum, Volleyball, Middleburg
Another outside hitter that had herself a season-high game was Forkum for the Broncos. The senior tallied 21 kills in a 3-0 victory over Lincoln.
Noelle Sarigumba, Volleyball, Calvary Christian
The sophomore setter had a massive night despite coming in a loss, with Sarigumba notching 47 assists versus Cardinal Mooney.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl