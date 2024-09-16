Vote: Who should be the South Florida football Player of the Week? (9/16/2024)
Inclement weather played havoc all weekend in South Florida, with lightning and thunderstorms causing numerous delays throughout the area.
Still, many of the games were played, and even in soggy conditions, there was plenty of exciting action.
Now it’s time to recognize the standout performers in our SBLive South Florida football Player of the Week poll.
Congratulations to ast week’s winner: Xavier Cocking of North Broward Prep.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Darius Clements, WR, Miami Southridge
In a 34-0 win against Hialeah, Clements had 98 yards in receptions on seven catches with one TD.
Johnathan Bueno, RB, Western
Although the Wildcats came out on the short end against St. Thomas Aquinas, Bueno showed why he’s one of the top backs in South Florida. The sophomore picked up tough yards on the ground. He entered the game averaging 92 yards per game.
Jeffar “Coi” Jean-Noel, WR, American Heritage
On the road at Naples, Heritage came away with a 23-3 victory. Jean-Noel, a junior receiver, accumulated 100 yards receiving on five catches.
Preston Wright, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
The Lions are back on track after a convincing 56-19 win against Miami Edison. Wright threw four touchdown passes, and he compiled 203 yards on 10 of 14 passing. Again, the senior didn’t throw an interception.
Derrek Cooper, RB/LB, Chaminade-Madonna
Listed as an athlete, Cooper (Georgia recruit) made an impact on both sides of the ball for the Lions. The junior scored a rushing touchdown, and defensively, posted five tackles, including 3.5 tackles for losses, and a fumble recovery.
Chance Washington, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas
The Raiders were able to milk the clock in the final quarter largely because of Washington’s power running. The senior ran for about 200 yards in a 23-15 comeback win at Western.
Amos Bradford, RB, West Broward
With about a minute left in the fourth quarter, Bradford returned a kickoff for a touchdown that proved the difference in the Bobcats’ 43-39 win against Cardinal Gibbons.
Elijah Balkman, LB, American Heritage
Heritage’s defense allowed just three points at Naples, and Balkman helped lead the charge with 11 tackles.
Emmanuel Poitier Jr., ATH, Miami Edison
Credit the Red Raiders for fighting back after falling behind big against Chaminade-Madonna. While the second half was under a running clock, Edison scored a couple of late touchdowns. Poitier, seeing action at quarterback, capped a late drive with a TD pass.
Terrance Honeywood, WR, Miami Norland
A well-versed athlete who sees action on offense and defense, Honeywood made a game-changing play with a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that helped lead the Vikings to a 21-17 comeback victory against Miami Northwestern. In the final minute, Honeywood made a clinching interception.
Troy Ganter, WR, Calvary Christian Academy
In a 28-0 win over Clewiston, Ganter had six catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
Joshua Rivera, RB, Archbishop Carroll
Rivera, who is averaging 131 yards per game rushing, scored a couple of touchdowns in a win against SmartEn Sports Academy Miami.
Nicholas Romero, PK, St. Thomas Aquinas
Special teams played a factor in the Raiders’ win on a wet field at Western. Romero booted a key 38-yard field goal in the third quarter, and his extra point kick gave the Raiders a 16-15 lead in the fourth quarter. Repeatedly, his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.
Bryce Fitzgerald, WR/DB, Columbus
Miami commit, Fitzgerald does it all for the Explorers. In a 17-14 win against Palmetto, Fitzgerald returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Jaeden Phillips, QB, Stranahan
The Mighty Dragons picked up their first win in impressive style, beating Coral Glades, 50-17. Phillips threw a couple of TD passes, and converted a few 2-point conversions.
Julius Jones, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas
A four-star sophomore sensation, Jones hauled in two fourth-quarter touchdown receptions to rally the Raiders past Western. Jones’ first TD was a diving, 22-yard grab in the corner of the end zone. His second went for 58-yards to seal the game.
James Perrone, QB, Southridge
The Spartans enjoyed a 34-0 shutout against Hialeah. Perrone threw for 215 yards, and added 42 yards rushing.
Leon Strawder, QB, Miami Northwestern
The Bulls ended up losing a tough one to Norland, but Strawder led the Bulls with a touchdown pass and a TD run and continues to be a standout for the Bulls.
Derrick Ferguson, RB, Miami Southwest
In a lopsided loss to Homestead, Ferguson deserves recognition for his 139 yards rushing on 16 carries, including a touchdown.
Anthony Mestre, RB, North Broward Prep
The Eagles came up short against American Heritage Delray Beach. But in the contest, Mestre rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown.
Hector Paul, RB, North Miami
The sophomore rushed for 123 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns in a comfortable win against Pembroke Pines Charter.
Nae’shaun Montgomery, WR, Miami Central
The Rockets dominated Pompano Beach, 67-0. Among the highlights was Montgomery’s 65-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Taylor Trauth, QB, Immaculata-LaSalle
The Royal Lions came up short against Booker T. Washington. Trauth threw for 233 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Keidran Willis Jr., RB, Pembroke Pines Charter
Willis continues to put up impressive numbers. In a loss to North Miami, he gained 96 yards on 13 carries.
Daniel Vamper, DL, North Miami
The Pioneers enjoyed a 48-12 win against Pembroke Pines Charter. Vamper had eight tackles, including two for a loss.