Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida High School softball player of the week? (3/3/2025)

High School on SI will nominate nine athletes for games played February 24-March 1.

Ross Van De Griek

North Fort Myers player Abigail Hynes yells in excitement after a big hit by a teammate. The North Fort Myers High School varsity softball team dominated Fort Myers and went on to win the District 5A-11 championship game Thursday, May 4, 2023, with a final score of 11-1.
The Florida High School softball season is just getting started and each week, we will nominate nine student-athletes who had impressive performances.

We ask you to vote for the Southwest Florida High School Softball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, March 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Abigail Hynes, Infielder, North Fort Myers (Senior)

Hynes reached base safely in six of seven plate appearances leading the Red Knights to wins over North Port and Estero.

Hannah Rearden, Utility, Gulf Coast (Junior)

Rearden drove in five runs, as well as scoring three runs for the Lady Sharks in wins over Lely and Naples last week.

Emma Caetano, Shortstop, Gulf Coast (Junior)

Caetano drove in three runs and scored three runs as well in a 20-0 win over Lely on February 25.

Afton Jessogne, Utility, Fort Myers (Junior)

Jessogne drove in four runs in two games played last week against Bonita Springs and Parrish Community.

Kaliyah Williams, Pitcher, North Fort Myers (Junior)

Williams allowed just one earned run in 12 innings pitched last week against North Port and Estero.

Taylor Stalling, Pitcher, Gulf Coast (Senior)

Stalling allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout against Lely on February 25.

Sophia Silguero, Utility, Immokalee (Freshman)

Silguero hit .573 (7-for-12) in three games played for the Indians, where they went 2-1 during that span.

Gianna Frino, Outfielder, Barron Collier (Senior)

Frino drove in six runs in a 15-14 win over Immokalee on February 26.

Leena Forbes, Pitcher, Barron Collier (Junior)

Forbes struck out eight batters and allowed two hits in a 16-0 complete-game shutout win over Lely on February 28.

Ross Van De Griek
