Vote: Who was the top football performer of the 2024 Florida high school football region finals?
It’s playoff time in the Sunshine State for high school football and we’ve got your top performers from both sides of the ball coming at you.
From quarterbacks to running backs to wide receivers to defensive standouts, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the region final round. We ask you, who was the top performer from last week?
Voting closes on December 8th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Timothy Cole, QB, Raines
If you're going to rock the No. 4 at Raines, you better play like you're the best player on the field on any given Friday night. Cole did that once again in a 44-15 rout of Bishop Kenny, totaling 203 yards and three touchdowns.
Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola
The UCF commitment led the way in the Kowboys' 17-7 win over Armwood, carrying the rock 16 times for a gritty 118 yards and two touchdowns. Swint leads Kissimmee Osceola into the state semifinal round.
Sebastion Circo, QB, Western
Despite Circo's superb statline coming in a losing effort to Columbus, the signal caller completed 23-of-35 passes for 406 yards and two touchdowns.
Malachi Toney, QB, Plantation American Heritage
I mean, what can't Toney do on a football field? The multi-faceted talent showed he can also play some quarterback in a 35-14 win over Miami Norland, accounting for 225 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Justin Williams, RB, Buchholz
Whether Williams is in the backfield or lined up out wide, he's a threat to make a big play. The dynamo made plenty of them in a 25-19 win over Oakleaf, totaling 172 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Ashton Kelly, RB, Cardinal Mooney
It was Kelly's turn to be the primary playmaker for the Cougars in last week's 35-14 rout of Bishop Verot. The running back churned out 119 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa
The newly committed Texas A&M Aggie looked on point in a 40-3 dismantling of Newberry, with Hart throwing for 299 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Johnny Lewis Jr., QB, Niceville
Lewis Jr. had to step up with UMass commit Connor Mathews going down with an ankle injury and the senior did just fine. The Eagles' quarterback totaled 302 all-purpose yards and two scores in a 31-10 rout of Lincoln.
KeiShawn Smith, RB, Manatee
With the passing game being kept to a minimum, Jacquez Green turned to Smith and the running game. The tailback answered the call, rushing for 145 yards on 20 carries and scoring four touchdowns in a 38-0 win over Riverdale.
Gata Wilder, RB, Venice
Smith wasn't the only running back on the South Suncoast running wild. Wilder led the way in the Indians' 55-26 win over West Orange, rushing for a game-high 238 yards and scoring three times.
James Perrone, QB, Southridge
Whoa. Not many quarterbacks pulled off what Perrone did as the signal caller led the way in a 51-21 win over West Broward. The sophomore completed 17-of-25 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns.
Mister Williams, RB, Dixie County
By the end of the game, surely plenty of folks wanted to refer to the running back as Mr. Williams after the performance he had. Williams was the workhorse in a 52-22 romp of Trenton, rushing for 143 yards on 24 carries and scoring four touchdowns.
Cedric Wyche II, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Wyche II played arguably his best game as a Raider in the team's thrilling 49-42 win over Delray Beach Atlantic, rushing for 145 yards on 18 carries and three scores.
Andre Ferdinand, DB, Naples
The Golden Eagles defensive back was crucial in helping lift Naples to the Class 4A state semifinals after notching two interceptions in a 17-10 win over district rival Port Charlotte.
Jason McDaniel, RB, Madison County
Madison County is back in the state championship game and plenty has to do with the way McDaniel ran the ball in a 34-8 win over Union County. The running back rushed for 144 yards and scored three times.
