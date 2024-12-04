High School

Vote: Who was the top football performer of the 2024 Florida high school football region finals?

We give you 10 candidates from last week's regional quarterfinal round

Andy Villamarzo

Naples Golden Eagles defensive back Andre Ferdinand (6) intercepts a pass from Port Charlotte Pirates quarterback Logan Flaherty (17) during the fourth quarter of the Class 4A Region 3 championship at Port Charlotte High School in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Naples was able to run out the clock after the turnover.
Naples Golden Eagles defensive back Andre Ferdinand (6) intercepts a pass from Port Charlotte Pirates quarterback Logan Flaherty (17) during the fourth quarter of the Class 4A Region 3 championship at Port Charlotte High School in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Naples was able to run out the clock after the turnover.

It’s playoff time in the Sunshine State for high school football and we’ve got your top performers from both sides of the ball coming at you. 

From quarterbacks to running backs to wide receivers to defensive standouts, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the region final round. We ask you, who was the top performer from last week? 

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes on December 8th, 11:59pm

Here are the nominees:

Timothy Cole, QB, Raines

If you're going to rock the No. 4 at Raines, you better play like you're the best player on the field on any given Friday night. Cole did that once again in a 44-15 rout of Bishop Kenny, totaling 203 yards and three touchdowns.

Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola

The UCF commitment led the way in the Kowboys' 17-7 win over Armwood, carrying the rock 16 times for a gritty 118 yards and two touchdowns. Swint leads Kissimmee Osceola into the state semifinal round.

Sebastion Circo, QB, Western

Despite Circo's superb statline coming in a losing effort to Columbus, the signal caller completed 23-of-35 passes for 406 yards and two touchdowns.

Malachi Toney, QB, Plantation American Heritage

I mean, what can't Toney do on a football field? The multi-faceted talent showed he can also play some quarterback in a 35-14 win over Miami Norland, accounting for 225 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Justin Williams, RB, Buchholz

Whether Williams is in the backfield or lined up out wide, he's a threat to make a big play. The dynamo made plenty of them in a 25-19 win over Oakleaf, totaling 172 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

Ashton Kelly, RB, Cardinal Mooney

It was Kelly's turn to be the primary playmaker for the Cougars in last week's 35-14 rout of Bishop Verot. The running back churned out 119 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa

The newly committed Texas A&M Aggie looked on point in a 40-3 dismantling of Newberry, with Hart throwing for 299 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Johnny Lewis Jr., QB, Niceville

Lewis Jr. had to step up with UMass commit Connor Mathews going down with an ankle injury and the senior did just fine. The Eagles' quarterback totaled 302 all-purpose yards and two scores in a 31-10 rout of Lincoln.

KeiShawn Smith, RB, Manatee

With the passing game being kept to a minimum, Jacquez Green turned to Smith and the running game. The tailback answered the call, rushing for 145 yards on 20 carries and scoring four touchdowns in a 38-0 win over Riverdale.

Gata Wilder, RB, Venice

Smith wasn't the only running back on the South Suncoast running wild. Wilder led the way in the Indians' 55-26 win over West Orange, rushing for a game-high 238 yards and scoring three times.

James Perrone, QB, Southridge

Whoa. Not many quarterbacks pulled off what Perrone did as the signal caller led the way in a 51-21 win over West Broward. The sophomore completed 17-of-25 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns.

Mister Williams, RB, Dixie County

By the end of the game, surely plenty of folks wanted to refer to the running back as Mr. Williams after the performance he had. Williams was the workhorse in a 52-22 romp of Trenton, rushing for 143 yards on 24 carries and scoring four touchdowns.

Cedric Wyche II, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas

Wyche II played arguably his best game as a Raider in the team's thrilling 49-42 win over Delray Beach Atlantic, rushing for 145 yards on 18 carries and three scores.

Andre Ferdinand, DB, Naples

The Golden Eagles defensive back was crucial in helping lift Naples to the Class 4A state semifinals after notching two interceptions in a 17-10 win over district rival Port Charlotte.

Jason McDaniel, RB, Madison County

Madison County is back in the state championship game and plenty has to do with the way McDaniel ran the ball in a 34-8 win over Union County. The running back rushed for 144 yards and scored three times.

Published
