Minnesota High School Boys Basketball State Tournament Scores, Live Updates, Schedule - March 26

MINNEAPOLIS - The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament continues on Thursday.

After two days of competition, the third day features the Class 1A quarterfinals at Target Center and the Class 3A and 4A semifinals at Williams Arena.

This page will be updated with final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Henning vs. No. 8 Upsala

No. 4 Southland vs. No. 5 Hill-Beaver Creek

No. 2 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. No. 7 Cherry

No. 3 Red Lake County Rebels vs. No. 6 Liberty Classical Academy

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Totino-Grace vs. No. 4 Northfield

Preview: Northfield is in its first state tournament since 1932, and they'll face Totino-Grace, a program that has won three championships in the past four seasons.

The Raiders defeated Mankato East in the semifinal on Wednesday. Senior forward JT Graupmann scored 22 points.

Totino-Grace coasted to a win over Minneapolis South. Senior Dothan Ijadimbola led the Eagles with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 2 DeLaSalle vs. No. 3 Richfield

Preview: The Islanders and the Spartans split the regular season series in the Tri-Metro Conference. The Spartans won by one point in January, and the Islanders won by 28 in February.

The Islanders are a young team with only one senior, but they have only lost three times this season, and two were to Class 4A opponents. Junior guard Jaeden Udean leads the Islanders.

The Spartans defeated Sartell in the quarterfinal. Junior guard Tyrece Hagler led them with 20 points.

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Tartan vs. No. 5 Chaska

Preview : Tartan dominated Blaine in the quarterfinal, and Chaska outlasted Lakeville South.

Tartan is an athletic, dominant defense, and they'll face a Chaska offense with multiple players who can initiate offense. The Hawks are a team led by junior Tyler Forrest and sophomore Chase Maetzold.

Tartan is undefeated , and the Titans are hoping to reach their first state title game since 2000.

No. 3 Maple Grove vs. No. 7 Apple Valley

Preview : Apple Valley upset the No. 2 Wayzata Trojans in the quarterfinal. The Eagles had five players score over 10 points against the Trojans, and they'll need another good shooting day against Maple Grove.

The Crimson topped Alexandria in the quarterfinal. Maple Grove senior guard Max Iversen scored 41 points thanks in part to six made 3-point shots.