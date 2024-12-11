Vote: Who was the top football performer of the 2024 Florida high school football state semifinals?
It’s playoff time in the Sunshine State for high school football and we’ve got your top performers from both sides of the ball coming at you.
From quarterbacks to running backs to wide receivers to defensive standouts, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the state semifinal round. We ask you, who was the top performer from last week?
Voting closes on December 15th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Jayvan Boggs, WR, Cocoa
No one ever had the kind of game Boggs had up until last week. The Florida State signee went off, catching 17 passes for a state-record 378 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-21 win over Cardinal Mooney.
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa
The newly committed Texas A&M Aggie looked on point in a 31-21 win over Cardinal Mooney, with Hart throwing for 508 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Leon Strawder, QB, Miami Northwestern
The Bulls' signal caller made it look easy in Miami Northwestern's 40-0 rout of Eau Gallie. Strawder completed 19-of-24 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns.
KeiShawn Smith, RB, Manatee
With the passing game being kept to a minimum, Jacquez Green turned to Smith and the running back played well up until an injury took him off the field. Smith rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown in a 16-13 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Timothy Cole, QB, Raines
Finding a way to win was all Cole was doing for Raines in their 28-23 victory over Sarasota Booker last week. The Vikings' dual-threat passer accounted for 354 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.
Bekkam Kritza, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
Needing only eight passes to throw three touchdowns wasn't too shabby for the Penn State signee. Kritza was dealing in a 35-6 win over Trinity Christian Academy, completing 5-of-8 passes for 130 yards and three scores.
Jaquail Smith, RB, Jones
Smith has been the power back out of the backfield for the Fightin' Tigers and he led the ground game in a 18-7 win over Naples. The running back rushed for 145 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown.
Shawn Simeon, RB, Naples
The Toledo signee had himself a strong final game for the Golden Eagles, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Jones.
Malachi Toney, QB, Plantation American Heritage
With the way Toney is playing, Dia Bell doesn't have to rush back onto the field for the Patriots. The Miami (FL) signee was terrific, compiling 273 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 38-28 win over St. Augustine.
Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola
Needing a strong game from Swint, the tailback delivered the Kowboys to the 6A title game, as the senior rushed for a game-high 199 yards and a touchdown.
Trace Johnson, QB, Buchholz
Johnson in the Bobcats' loss had himself a very strong performance nonetheless, with the quarterback completed 36-of-50 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns.
Jershaun Newton, QB, Clearwater Central Catholic
In what became the last high school game of Newton's career, the Illinois signee was terrific in a 22-21 victory over Cardinal Newman. Newton rushed for a game-high 161 yards.
