Vote: Who was the Top Performer at the Mosaic Stinger Shootout (2/4/2025)
We have looked at the results from the Mosaic Stinger Shootout and nominated 8 athletes for games played on January 31 and February 1, 2025.
We ask you to vote for the top performer at the Mosaic Stinger Shootout. Voting will close on Monday, February 10 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic
Darner finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in a 60-56 win over Evans at the Mosaic Stinger Shootout.
Giordan Easley, Gateway Charter
Easley finished with 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a 60-56 win over Lake Wales on February 1.
Patrick Johnson, Gateway Charter
Johnson recorded a double-double (17 points and 17 rebounds) in a 60-56 win over Lake Wales on February 1.
Toby Lane, Santa Fe Catholic
Lane recorded 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a 60-56 win over Evans on February 1.
Darius Livingston, Discovery
The Robert Morris University signee finished with 18 points and three steals in a 68-64 win over Tampa Prep on February 1.
Kenneth “KJ” Morgan, Tampa Catholic
Morgan finished with 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field in a 77-66 win over Davenport on February 1.
Jeremy Nixon, Discovery
Nixon finished with 18 points and five rebounds in a 68-64 win over Tampa Prep at the Mosaic Stinger Shootout.
Willie Piggot Jr, Tampa Catholic
Piggot finished with a double-double (20 points and 14 rebounds) in a 77-66 win over Davenport on February 1.