Vote: Who was the Top Performer at the Mosaic Stinger Shootout (2/4/2025)

Santa Fe Catholic (2) Tate Darner fends off Winter Haven (12) Gavin Hall during first half basketball action Wednesday January 22, 2025 in Winter Haven Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have looked at the results from the Mosaic Stinger Shootout and nominated 8 athletes for games played on January 31 and February 1, 2025. 

We ask you to vote for the top performer at the Mosaic Stinger Shootout. Voting will close on Monday, February 10 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Here are the nominations:

Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic

Darner finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in a 60-56 win over Evans at the Mosaic Stinger Shootout.

Giordan Easley, Gateway Charter

Easley finished with 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a 60-56 win over Lake Wales on February 1. 

Patrick Johnson, Gateway Charter

Johnson recorded a double-double (17 points and 17 rebounds) in a 60-56 win over Lake Wales on February 1. 

Toby Lane, Santa Fe Catholic

Lane recorded 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a 60-56 win over Evans on February 1. 

Darius Livingston, Discovery

The Robert Morris University signee finished with 18 points and three steals in a 68-64 win over Tampa Prep on February 1. 

Kenneth “KJ” Morgan, Tampa Catholic

Morgan finished with 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field in a 77-66 win over Davenport on February 1. 

Jeremy Nixon, Discovery

Nixon finished with 18 points and five rebounds in a 68-64 win over Tampa Prep at the Mosaic Stinger Shootout.

Willie Piggot Jr, Tampa Catholic

Piggot finished with a double-double (20 points and 14 rebounds) in a 77-66 win over Davenport on February 1. 

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

