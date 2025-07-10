2027 Five-Star Small Forward Lincoln Cosby Transfers to Montverde Academy
High School Basketball Transfers Continuing to Unfold
The high school basketball transfer portal continues with the latest being five-star small forward Lincoln Cosby transferring from Overtime Elite to Montverde Academy, Cosby confirmed with High School on SI Florida on Thursday afternoon.
Montverde Gets A Small Forward with Big Upside
Cosby is a 6-foot-9 small forward with major upside where his recruitment has taken a huge impact where he has offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennesee, USC, Ole Miss, and several others.
Cosby played the 2024-2025 season in the Overtime Elite circuit where he averaged 15.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game where he played for RWE.
Cosby is rated as the No. 5 player in the nation, the No. 3 ranked small forward, and the No. 1 overall ranked player in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports.
During the Grassroots Circuit, Cosby plays for 444 Athletics, which is part of the PRO16 League where he has picked up heavy interest from Auburn, Marquette, Memphis, Louisville, Oregon, and several power-four schools this summer.
Cosby Joins A True National Power
Montverde Academy is coming off a 19-8 record during the 2024-2025 season where they reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament as a 7-seed before having their season come to an end against the national runner-up in 10-seed Dynamic Prep (Texas) back on April 2.
New Coach Steve Turner Will Lead the Eagles
The Eagles will also have a new man leading the charge as Steve Turner takes over for long-time head coach Kevin Boyle, who left for SPIRE Academy (Ohio) back in March, where they were led during their Chipotle Nationals play-in game under interim head coach Joseph Katuka. Turner spent 21 seasons coaching at Gonzaga School in Washington, D.C., where he compiled a record of 497-176 (.738) and a winning percentage.
The Eagles retain rising senior guard Dhani Miller, junior guard Javion Tyndale, sophomore power forward Trace Lopez, and senior forward Jaydon Hodge for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.