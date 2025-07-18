Zac Katz Goes Viral, But It’s His Arm That’s Turning Heads in Florida QB Circles
With a catch of a slant pass on a talented defensive back that went viral during a recent recent camp, Zac Katz unintentionally slid himself on the national stage.
From Viral Sensation to QB Star in the Making
Despite getting introduced to the world because of his hands, Katz plans on staying on the big stage because of his arm talent and ever improving running ability.
Currently the talented quarterback from True North Classical Academy in Miami is ranked as a three or four-star QB prospect depending on which recruiting site you value thanks to his constantly improving arm talent and his ability to make plays with his legs when needed. After his internet viral moment and being awarded a fourth star by multiple recruiting services this summer, Katz is focused on improving and being the best quarterback he can be despite his stock being at an all-time high.
Katz Sets the Bar High: 4,000 Yards and 40 TDs
“I’ve surrounded myself with a lot of great people and I plan on leading them to the top and winning state this year, but individually I want to keep improving and break my goals I’ve set by passing for 40 touchdowns and 4,000 yards while cutting my interceptions down to almost zero,” Katz said in an exclusive interview with High School on SI.
Joe Burrow Moxie, Josh Allen Toughness
“For those who haven’t seen me play I would say I possess the moxie of a Joe Burrow as I’m a strong leader along with the toughness of Josh Allen as I can run the ball I promise you that. This year everyone will see my whole game has improved in every aspect as this summer has been all about grinding and not getting tired while constantly improving.”
If one looks at Katz’s highlights it is easy to see the Burrow like traits in his constantly evolving quarterback game as they highlight his unique ability to throw receivers open which is hard to do at any level of football combined with his high-level accuracy.
Stat Sheet Says It All: 61 TDs, 5,385 Yards
Through two years of high school action, the talented South Florida QB has thrown for 5,385 yards and 61 touchdowns entering his junior season which has led to some experts calling him the best QB in Florida heading into this season. Even more impressive is the fact Katz sports a nice 7.5 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio and is best football is yet to come.
Recruiting Race Heating Up—but No Decision Yet
With 14 offers already on the table through two season of varsity play headlined by big ones from Miami, Ole Miss, Purdue and Arkansas many people are wondering what it’s going to take to get Katz to sign on the dotted line.
Still Undecided: Why Miami Isn’t a Lock
“In not really sure where I’m at with the commitment process right now as I’m talking to a lot of schools and open to everyone and I don’t expect to commit anytime soon because I’m focused on improving and seeking the best fit,” Katz said. “Many people think I’m going to Miami because my parents went there and it close to home. There are so many people in my ear telling me to stay but at the end of the day it’s me and my family’s decision and it what’s best for me and my family will be the school I end up with whenever this process is over.”
More Than a Moment: Katz Has the Skills to Back It Up
Remember the name Zak Katz because he’s more than a viral moment and has the skills to back that up.