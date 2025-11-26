ALA Gilbert North Seeks Redemption vs. Surging Canyon View in Arizona 5A Semifinals
Last year as the No. 1 seed in the Arizona 5A playoffs, ALA Gilbert North advanced to the semifinals before falling in a shootout to Cactus, 38-35. It was a deflating home loss, as the Eagles season ended four points short of a trip to Mountain America Stadium.
Redemption on the Line for ALA Gilbert North
One year later they find themselves on the same stage, this time as the No. 2 seed at home. For coach Detmer, the name of the game is focus, specifically on sixth-seeded Canyon View. And it’s something he had to remind his players of late in last week’s quarterfinal game, when the PA announcer mentioned that top seed Desert Edge had lost.
Detmer’s Message: Block Out the Noise
“As soon as that score was announced, I noticed a lot of kids on our sideline reacting with excitement,” Detmer said. “I had to squash that real quick. Even though (Desert Edge) had lost, we’re on the opposite side of the bracket, so I had to remind everyone quickly of where our focus needs to be, especially given last year’s semifinal loss. We’ve got another great team ahead of us.”
Desert Edge handed ALA Gilbert North its lone setback this year, a 29-7 loss in week four. Canyon View fared better with a 29-21 defeat. Desert Edge was the favorite to defend its 2024 state title before it was upset last week by Desert Mountain.
Young Core, Big Production for the Eagles
Key skill players have stepped up for the Eagles this season as underclassmen. Junior quarterback Ben Livingston stepped into the starting role efficiently, throwing for 2,300 yards and 33 touchdowns. Isaac Massey is Livingston’s favorite target, with 16 of those 33 scoring passes. Weston Powell has grinded out 778 yards thus far. Detmer also gives praise to offensive lineman Chase Grohman, who has developed as an anchor on the line as a tackle. All are juniors. Senior linebackers Stockton Dye and Kutter Thorley lead the Eagles in tackles
“One paper we might look young offensively, but a lot of these kids saw significant playing time last year, so we came into the year knowing what we had,” Detmer said. All that matters right now is Canyon View. “Coach Alcantar has done an amazing job this year and it’s interesting because schematically, they do a lot of the same things we do.”
Canyon View’s Stunning First-Year Turnaround
No one would’ve predicted the Jaguars reaching the playoffs as a No. 6 seed this season, let alone reaching the semifinals. But first year head coach JR Alcantar has engineered an incredible turnaround, inheriting a 3-7 team that is now 10-2 and knocking on the championship door. A recent assistant on the Liberty staff, plus eight years of head coaching experience, Alcantar has proven a perfect fit for Canyon View. Much of the success this season started back in January.
Trust, Buy-In and a New Culture
“I’ll tell you what, the biggest contributing factor to our success this year is getting the kids to buy in,” Alcantar says. “I was hired last December and we were practicing inJanuary. Some of these kids have had a rough couple of years, and so it was most important that we gained their trust. I told them they were the best 3-7 team in the state last year. I told our staff that we needed to get to know our kids beyond football, we needed to eat lunch with them and get to know their background and family.”
By the Numbers: Jaguars’ Offense Explodes
At this point, everyone within the Canyon View football family is sold on Alcantar's coaching style and leadership. And the numbers don’t lie. Last year Canyon View’s offense scored 182 total points. This season they’ve reached 435. Senior quarterback Brady Scott is a perfect example of Alcantar’s development skills. Last year Scott started eight games but split some time during the season. He threw for 859 yards and seven scores. His season thus far: 2,500 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.
“Brady has really matured and grown up this season,” Alcantar says. “Last year was rough for him. He was the starter and then he’d get pulled, sometimes the inconsistency was his fault, sometimes it wasn’t. The first time we had a sit down, I gave him a clean slate, and I told him the starting job was an open competition. The rest was history. He’s a great kid with a great family and military background, so he naturally has great discipline.”
Alcatar also mentioned junior lineman Tiki Peeples as one who was hesitant in the new regime, but once he bought in, the junior stepped up as team leader. At 6-4, 250 pounds, Peeples causes plenty of destruction on the field. “Once he finally trusted us, he’s been full throttle on the field, and he also leads this squad off the field and holds people accountable.”
Two Similar Systems, One State Final on the Line
Senior Brady Grizzell was named defensive player of the year in the Desert West Region, as he leads the Jaguars with six interceptions, and is second on the team in tackles (79) behind defensive anchor Rece Landis.
“All of these kids have developed on and off the field this season,” added Landis. “It’s been a great year, but now we’re focused on the task at hand. ALA Gilbert North is a great team and very similar to us offensively. Coach Detmer is one of the state’s smartest. He’s been around some of football’s best and his career on the field and as a coach has been remarkable. It should be a great game.”
Ben Stapley | @stapleyprepsaz