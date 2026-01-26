4-star Class of 2027 Linebacker Switches Florida High Schools in Major Move
A 4-star Class of 2027 linebacker is transferring from one high school to another within the state of Florida.
Deion Jackson – a 6-foot-2, 210-pound defender – announced on social media that he is transferring from Legacy High School to Vero Beach.
“Same story, just a new chapter,” Jackson said on X.
Vero Beach will be Jackson’s third program that he will play for in his high school career. He spent two seasons at Fort Pierce Westwood before moving onto Legacy.
Jackson has received a handful of Division I offers, including Georgia, Kentucky, Baylor, Notre Dame, Memphis, Penn State, Syracuse, FAU, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan.
Jackson is joining a Vero Beach squad that went 14-1 in 2025. The Indians, the top seed in the FHSAA 7A playoffs, lost a 28-27 heartbreaker to Lake Mary.
Legacy went 4-6 last season with Jackson as one of its top defenders.
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App