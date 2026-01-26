High School

4-star Class of 2027 Linebacker Switches Florida High Schools in Major Move

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defender is transferring to a FHSAA state finalist

Kevin L. Smith

Four-star Class of 2027 linebacker Deion Jackson competes for the Fort Pierce Westwood football team during the 2024 season.
Four-star Class of 2027 linebacker Deion Jackson competes for the Fort Pierce Westwood football team during the 2024 season. / CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 4-star Class of 2027 linebacker is transferring from one high school to another within the state of Florida.

Deion Jackson – a 6-foot-2, 210-pound defender – announced on social media that he is transferring from Legacy High School to Vero Beach.

“Same story, just a new chapter,” Jackson said on X.

Vero Beach will be Jackson’s third program that he will play for in his high school career. He spent two seasons at Fort Pierce Westwood before moving onto Legacy.

Jackson has received a handful of Division I offers, including Georgia, Kentucky, Baylor, Notre Dame, Memphis, Penn State, Syracuse, FAU, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan.

Jackson is joining a Vero Beach squad that went 14-1 in 2025. The Indians, the top seed in the FHSAA 7A playoffs, lost a 28-27 heartbreaker to Lake Mary.

Legacy went 4-6 last season with Jackson as one of its top defenders.

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Football