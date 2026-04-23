A high school football program in Oklahoma has brought on a former NFL linebacker as its new head football coach.

Oklahoma Native Kenyatta Wright Will Lead Roland

Roland Public Schools revealed that Kenyatta Wright – a Vian, Oklahoma native – is taking over the Rangers’ football program. School officials announced the hiring last Friday.

Wright replaces Greg Wise, who coached the Rangers for two seasons (2024 and 2025).

Teaching Discipline, Accountability and Leadership Is Wright's Goal

“Coach Wright believes football is a powerful platform to teach discipline, accountability, toughness and leadership,” Roland Public Schools noted in a statement. “His programs are built on structure, standards and daily intentional actions, with a focus on developing young men who are prepared to lead in life.”

Coach Wright Was an All-State Linebacker at Vian High

Wright graduated from Vian High School in the 1990s. He was an All-State linebacker in 1995 and the District 2A-8 Defensive MVP for the Wolverines. In that season, Vian reached the Class 2A quarterfinals.

According to Touchdown Friday Night, Wright had 403 career tackles in his high school career at Vian.

All-Big 12 Honors Came His Way at Oklahoma State

Wright went on to play at Oklahoma State for four years. He finished with 260 career tackles, 11 sacks, a fumble recovery and earned two All-Big 12 second team selections.

From Undrafted Free Agent to a Six-Year NFL Career

After his time with the Cowboys, Wright signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2000. He played for the Bills and the New York Jets from 2000 to 2005 then retired in 2006.

In 74 career NFL games, Wright compiled 115 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a recovery. Wright had three tackles in two playoff games during the Jets’ postseason run in 2004.

Wright was previously the Director of Football Business at Oklahoma State. He also held assistant coaching positions at Vian, Fort Gibson and Muskogee.

Roland Seeks Its First Winning Season Since 2021

Roland went 2-8 during the 2025 season. Wright takes over a Rangers’ team that last had a winning season in 2021 (6-3 record) and previously made the playoffs in 2015.

In that 2015 campaign, the Rangers went 11-2 and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals.

“Thankful for the opportunity to lead Roland Ranger Football,” Wright said in a social media post. “This program will be built on family, community and a shared commitment to doing things the right way. We’re going to develop young men who represent Roland with pride – on the field, in the classroom and in life forever. It takes all of us, and I’m excited for what we’re going to build together.”