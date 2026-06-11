Former NFL Linebacker Takes Over At Florida High School

A former NFL linebacker has been named the new head football coach at a Florida high school .

Tony Gilbert, who played in the NFL for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons, has been named the new leader of the Atlantic Coast High School football program.

Gilbert was the defensive coordinator at Atlantic Coast this past fall. He will take over a team that went 4-6 last season, failing to qualify for the Florida High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

“We are excited to introduce Tony Gilbert as our new (head football coach),” the school’s Instagram page confirmed. “Coach Gilbert brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to Atlantic Coast. After a dedicated college career at the (University) of Georgia, and (seven) seasons in the NFL, he developed an extensive coaching career at several SEC, ACC and other D1 college football programs before returning home to (Jacksonville) to coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Tony Gilbert Starred At Macon Central Before Earning All-SEC Honors

The 46-year-old Gilbert played at Macon Central High School in Macon, Georgia before becoming a Bulldog, where he was named All-Southeastern Conference second team while starting every game at middle linebacker.

Gilbert led Georgia with 114 tackles and recorded 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 quarterback sacks and 13 quarterback pressures.

In 2003, Gilbert was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with the 210th pick overall. He would have stints with the Jaguars - twice - and Falcons before entering the coaching ranks back at Georgia in 2011, finishing his NFL career with 47 tackles, one quarterback sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

New Florida High School Head Football Coach Worked At Several Colleges

Gilbert served as the assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Bulldogs before becoming a graduate assistant at Auburn the following year. His first position coaching job came in 2013 with Georgia Military College directing the defensive backs.

For one year in 2014, Gilbert was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at John Milledge Academy in Georgia before returning to the college ranks at North Carolina. He also worked two seasons at UCF, heading to the NFL with the Jaguars in 2020 as the assistant linebackers coach.

In 2024, Gilbert worked at Georgia State before becoming the defensive coordinator at Atlantic Coast in 2025.

The Stingrays are set to return starting quarterback Rocco Manago, who threw for 1,139 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games. Jaylen Pena is another key offensive piece who was an underclassman last year while the defense has multiple starters back including Desmond Malpress and Israel Hayward.