Four-star QB Keegan Croucher commits to SEC school
Keegan Croucher, a four-star quarterback out of Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, has made his college choice.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals, Croucher committed to Ole Miss on Sunday. Croucher chose the Rebels over Oregon and Penn State, and is a month removed from receiving an offer from Georgia.
Croucher, a Fonda, New York native, is a Class of 2027 top-10 QB. He is also the No. 151 prospect in the 2027 ESPN 300 player rankings.
In his first season with Cheshire last year, Croucher completed 145-of-218 passes for 2,052 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The Cats, anchored by Croucher under center, is 2-2 so far this season. Cheshire hosts Brunswick School on Saturday.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App