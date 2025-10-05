High School

Four-star QB Keegan Croucher commits to SEC school

Croucher is currently in his final season with Cheshire Academy

Kevin L. Smith

Keegan Croucher, a New York native, competes for the Cheshire Academy football team in 2024.
/ Keegan Croucher

Keegan Croucher, a four-star quarterback out of Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, has made his college choice.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals, Croucher committed to Ole Miss on Sunday. Croucher chose the Rebels over Oregon and Penn State, and is a month removed from receiving an offer from Georgia.

Croucher, a Fonda, New York native, is a Class of 2027 top-10 QB. He is also the No. 151 prospect in the 2027 ESPN 300 player rankings.

In his first season with Cheshire last year, Croucher completed 145-of-218 passes for 2,052 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Cats, anchored by Croucher under center, is 2-2 so far this season. Cheshire hosts Brunswick School on Saturday.

