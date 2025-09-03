4-star quarterback Keegan Croucher receives offer from SEC powerhouse
As four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher gets set for another season at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, he has received an offer from an SEC power.
Croucher posted on social media Tuesday evening that he has received an offer from Georgia. The Bulldogs won back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles in 2021 and 2022.
The announcement came after the Fonda, N.Y. native told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.com last week that he has narrowed down his selections to Oregon, Ole Miss and Penn State.
Croucher is a Class of 2027 prospect and a top-10 QB in the class. He is also the No. 151 prospect in the latest 2027 ESPN 300 player rankings.
In his first season with Cheshire last year, Croucher completed 145-of-218 passes for 2,052 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The Cats open their season at home against the Taft School on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App