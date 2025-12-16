From Rugby Pitches to Friday Night Lights: How the US Army All-American Bowl Is Going Global
What started as a uniquely American rite of passage has officially gone international. This week in Frisco, Texas, the US Army All-American Bowl won’t just showcase the nation’s top high school football talent—it will spotlight a growing pipeline of elite athletes from the Asia-Pacific region who are trading rugby boots for cleats and rewriting the future of the sport.
At the center of that movement stands Rigdon Vakalahi, a powerful offensive lineman from Australia who made history this summer as the first Australian All-American selected to play in the prestigious game. And he’s far from alone.
A First of Its Kind: Australia Joins the All-American Tradition
This summer, in Ipswich, Australia, the moment felt bigger than football. Surrounded by family, community leaders, and military representatives, Rigdon Vakalahi was presented with the most coveted jersey in high school football—the US Army All-American jersey.
It wasn’t just a personal milestone. It was a landmark moment.
“This is the first All-American ever from Australia,” officials announced during the ceremony. The honor symbolized more than elite athletic ability—it marked the official arrival of Asia-Pacific athletes into one of America’s most historic football stages.
Rigdon, who is still learning the nuances of the game, summed it up simply: ‘nervous, excited, and grateful.’ Football may be new to him, but the work ethic, physicality, and discipline honed through rugby are already translating.
Brotherhood on the Fast Track: Meet the Vakalahi Family
Rigdon’s story doesn’t exist in isolation—it’s part of a remarkable family journey.
• Laekin Vakalahi, the eldest brother, is a Super Bowl champion left tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles, having successfully transitioned from rugby to the NFL.
• Reid Vakalahi, the middle brother, has been nominated to compete at the US Army National Combine during Military Bowl Week, putting him one step away from sharing the field with Rigdon next week.
The brothers push each other daily—through backyard workouts, gym sessions, and constant film breakdowns. The competition is real, but so is the bond.
“It would motivate both of us even more,” Rigdon said of the possibility of playing alongside Reid. “Having each other on that field would be crazy.”
Why Rugby Players Are Built for Football
If you’re wondering why so many rugby players are finding success in American football, the answer is simple: transferable traits.
Rugby demands:
- Full-body physicality
- Explosive power
- Elite conditioning
- Fearless contact
Football adds complexity—playbooks, positioning, short-burst explosiveness—but for athletes like the Vakalahi brothers, that challenge is part of the appeal.
“Football feels more intense,” Rigdon explained. “It’s bigger. Faster. And you have to think a lot more.”
Reid echoed that sentiment, noting football’s mental demands. “You have to know the plays like the back of your hand. It’s physical, but it’s also a mind game.”
The Blueprint: Jordan Mailata and Laekin Vakalahi
The path from rugby to the NFL has already been paved—and it’s paved in midnight green.
Jordan Mailata, one of the NFL’s premier left tackles and a fellow Australian, is the ultimate proof of concept. A former rugby player turned All-Pro, Mailata has become both mentor and blueprint for Laekin Vakalahi in Philadelphia.
Mailata didn’t grow up dreaming of the NFL. He took a chance on opportunity, joined the International Player Pathway Program, and committed fully to the uncomfortable.
“You’ve got to be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Mailata said. “That’s how you break the mold.”
Laekin followed that same leap of faith—and now, his younger brothers are chasing it too.
The Village Behind the Rise
None of this happens alone.
Programs like Level Up Gridiron, The Pacific Legion, and Terror in the Trenches, led by international director Tony Charles, have become critical bridges between rugby nations and American football opportunities.
Laekin calls it their “village”—a network of coaches, scouts, mentors, and families who believe in possibility.
“These are the people who help us get to where we need to be,” he said. “We wouldn’t be here without them.”
A Bowl with a Bigger Mission
Founded by Rich McGuinness, the US Army All-American Bowl was always about more than football. From day one, it set out to mirror the prestige of the McDonald’s All-American Game—while honoring service, character, and leadership.
Now, it’s evolving again.
“The international flavor is going to be really interesting,” McGuinness said. “You’re going to see guys who learned the game differently, but bring incredible physical tools and mindset.”
Each year, roughly 30 of the 80 All-Americans go on to NFL careers—an astonishing number when compared to the odds faced by most high school players. But even for those who don’t reach the league, the week provides clarity, exposure, and perspective.
Bowl Week Can’t Come Fast Enough
When the US Army All-American Bowl kicks off on Sunday, December 21 in Frisco, Texas, fans won’t just be watching elite football prospects. They’ll be witnessing a global shift.
- From Australian rugby fields to Texas turf.
- From backyard workouts to national spotlights.
- From possibility to proof.
The game is changing—and thanks to athletes like Rigdon, Reid, Laekin Vakalahi, and mentors like Jordan Mailata, the world is officially in on it.