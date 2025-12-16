Former NFL Player Tabbed To Lead Kentucky High School Football Team
A former NFL player has been named the new head football coach at a Kentucky high school.
Jamon Brown, who had five-year career in the NFL after being selected in the third round, has been named the new head football coach at Valley High School in Louisville, Kentucky.
Brown, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the 72nd overall pick after a standout career at Louisville where he was named all-ACC.
Along with playing for the Rams from 2015-18, Brown made stops with the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. He played in 62 games, making 48 starts at offensive guard.
During his rookie season, Brown suffered a lower leg injury and was placed in injured reserve. He returned to be the starting right guard for the Rams, but was suspended in 2018 for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
Jamon Brown Is A Native Of Louisville, Played For Cardinals
After being waived, he signed with the Giants and was named the starter in Week 10. Brown signed with the Falcons in 2019 and was briefly the starter. He made the practice squad for the Bears and was on the active roster and practice squad for the Eagles in 2020.
The X (formerly known as Twitter) account, 35KYSports, posted, “502’s own is home. Fern Creek Tigers legend, former Louisville Football standout and NFL veteran Jamon Brown is officially the new head football coach at Valley High School.
“A proven leader with deep Louisville roots stepping into a new chapter, bringing experience, accountability and vision back to the city,” the account posted.
Former NFL Player Takes Over Nine-Win Program
The Vikings finished this past season with a record of 9-3 overall, falling to Franklin County in the second round of the Kentucky high school football Class 4A playoffs. Franklin County, who won that game, 48-20, went on to reach the finals before falling to Boyle County.
Several key contributors are expected back for Valley, who loses starting quarterback Jamie Jones, who threw for 1,521 yards and 17 touchdowns in seven games. Jordin Thompkins had 219 yards rushing and three touchdowns as a junior in six games while also catching seven passes for 118 yards.
Lonzell Parks was the leading receiver, as he had almost 700 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games. Cobe Williams and Peyton Ladd will also be returning for the Vikings, who scored over 400 points last year.