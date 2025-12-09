Alabama High School Football Coach Working Towards NFL Return
Last year, Teddy Bridgewater came back to the NFL after a successful season as a high school head football coach in Florida.
Now, future hall of famer Philip Rivers might be doing the same.
Rivers, the high school head football coach at St. Michael Catholic in Alabama, has a workout with the injury-ravaged Indianapolis Colts. The 44-year-old, who recently became a grandfather, is being brought in following a season-ending injury to Daniel Jones.
Also, new starter Riley Leonard was injured Sunday, making his availability unknown for this coming week. The Colts are in the playoff hunt, but down to Leonard with a knee injury and Brett Rypien ahead of a contest with the Seattle Seahawks.
According to a report by ESPN, Indianapolis officials are looking at Rivers to see what kind of shape he is currently in before determining they will add him to the practice squad.
2020 Was Last Time Philip Rivers Played In The NFL
Rivers last played in the NFL in 2020, starting all 16 games for the Colts. He threw for over 4,100 yards and had 24 touchdowns, helping them to the playoffs and an 11-5 record overall.
Following his retirement announcement, Rivers became the head coach of St. Michael Catholic, completing his fifth season with the team this past fall. The Cardinals reached the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A state football semifinals, falling to eventual champion Jackson, 44-23.
St. Michael Catholic went 13-1 this past season and return Gunner Rivers, the son of Phillip Rivers. The junior is regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects and players in Alabama high school football, throwing for 3,176 yards with 46 touchdowns this past year.
Future NFL Hall Of Famer Set To Be In Indianapolis Tuesday
The elder Rivers is scheduled to be in Indianapolis on Tuesday for a workout and physical. During his extended NFL career, Rivers threw for 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns, winning five playoff games.
Rivers was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and led the NFL in passing yards in 2010. He was named comeback player of the year in 2013 and had a standout college career at North Carolina State where his number is retired.
Last year, Bridgewater returned to Miami Northwestern where he was a standout quarterback and led the team to the Florida high school football Class 3A state championship. He made his way back to an NFL roster with the Detroit Lions, and was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.