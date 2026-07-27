Girls Flag Football, Top Football Prospects Highlight National Summer Showcase in Williamsburg

For six days in July, Williamsburg, Virginia, became a destination for some of the country’s top young football talent as nearly 500 athletes from 32 states competed at the National Summer Showcase.

Held July 14–19 at Warhill Sports Complex, the event brought together high school and middle school boys, along with nearly 150 girls flag football players, for coaching, testing, competition and national evaluation.

“Our goal has never been simply to run another football camp,” said Richard McGuinness, Chairman of GOAT Farm Sports and a former NCAA Division II wide receiver. “We want every athlete and every family to leave with more knowledge, more confidence, a clear development plan and a better understanding of what it really takes to succeed.”

That meant going beyond drills and competition. Athletes received position-specific instruction and athletic testing, while players and parents attended educational sessions covering recruiting, leadership, character and player development.

Girls Flag Football Continues to Grow

One of the biggest storylines in Williamsburg was the continued growth of girls flag football.

Nearly 150 of the nation’s top players participated in three days of instruction, testing, evaluation and competition, working directly with NFL coaches and nearly 20 college coaches.

The Showcase concluded with a championship tournament, giving players another opportunity to compete in front of evaluators as opportunities in the sport continue to grow.

With more than 100 colleges now sponsoring varsity girls flag football programs, events like the National Summer Showcase are becoming another avenue for athletes to gain exposure, receive feedback and potentially create opportunities at the next level.

"The talent level continues to rise every year, and we’re already hearing from families whose daughters created scholarship opportunities because of their performance in Williamsburg," said McGuinness. "That’s exactly why we’re here.”

Beyond the Football Field

The Showcase is designed for athletes serious about taking the next step in their football careers, with families traveling from across the country to attend.

NFL experience was a major part of the coaching staff. Former Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Robert Ford and former Atlanta Falcons defensive end William Fuller, who recorded 100 sacks during his NFL career, were among the coaches working with players.

Over three days, athletes were evaluated while receiving individual instruction and feedback on their strengths and areas for improvement.

“We don’t believe in shortcuts,” McGuinness said. “Every athlete leaves knowing exactly where they stand, what they’re doing well and what they need to improve.”

Players also participated in combine-style testing using VALD timing technology, while PlayerData wearable technology tracked top speed and other performance measurements.

Building on a Football Tradition

The National Summer Showcase is operated by the creators of the U.S. Army Bowl, which takes place each December at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters and practice facility.

Together, the organization's events have evaluated thousands of athletes, with hundreds eventually reaching the NFL.

McGuinness also has a long history with summer football showcases. He helped create one of the country’s early national offseason events, which quickly outgrew its original venue and included nearly 20 athletes who would eventually play in the NFL.

That showcase also became the setting for MTV2’s The Ride, a reality series following quarterback prospects competing for national recognition and an opportunity to continue their football careers.

Today, the National Summer Showcase continues that focus on development and evaluation, while the U.S. Army Bowl gives selected players the opportunity to compete as All-Americans at the end of the year.

Navigating the Recruiting Process

Exposure may bring athletes to Williamsburg, but education has also become an important part of the experience.

Evaluators from Tom Lemming Prep Football Report, the National Clearinghouse for College Recruiting and Collegiate Sports Data were on hand throughout the week. Harvard-educated recruiting expert George White also provided families with information about navigating the college recruiting process.

With recruiting beginning earlier, players and parents need to understand more than athletic development. Academics, communication with coaches, recruiting timelines and making informed decisions have all become part of the process.

“Football is changing,” McGuinness said. “Recruiting is changing. The opportunities are changing. We believe families deserve honest information and a realistic roadmap so they can make good decisions throughout the process.”

The Road to the U.S. Army Bowl

At the end of each Showcase session, coaches and evaluators selected athletes who stood out through their performance, effort, character and coachability.

Those players earned invitations to compete as All-Americans at the U.S. Army Bowl in December.

“We’re looking for complete football players,” McGuinness said. “Talent opens the door, but character, work ethic, leadership and coachability are what separate great players from everyone else.”

For the athletes selected, the invitation comes with a phrase that has become a tradition within the U.S. Army Bowl:

“We have a jersey for you.”

For many players, those words represent years of training and sacrifice—and the chance to compete on a national stage at The Star.

Looking Ahead

Planning for the 2027 National Summer Showcase is already underway as organizers continue evaluating prospects and expanding both the tackle and girls flag football divisions.

For hundreds of athletes, Williamsburg provided a summer opportunity to find out where they stand and what comes next.

For a select group, that next stop will be Frisco, Texas, and the opportunity to put on a U.S. Army Bowl All-American jersey.