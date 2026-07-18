Iowa High School State Softball Predictions: Who Claims The Titles In Fort Dodge?

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament will present a new feature this year by introducing a double-elimination format.

Similar to the Women’s College World Series, each bracket of eight will be split into pods of four, with the winners from each competing for the state championship in their respective class at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.

High School On SI Iowa has put together predictions for the tournament and crowned state champions in each class.

Can Williamsburg Make History And Win Four In A Row?

In Class 3A, Williamsburg is chasing history, as no previous Iowa high school softball team has ever won four consecutive state titles. The Raiders have won three in a row and are looking for the fourth this summer.

They are just one of several returning and defending state champions, as Waukee Northwest goes for a second straight and third in the past few years in Class 5A led by Sophia Schlader . Clarksville is also back in Class 1A as the defending state champion.

Van Meter, meanwhile, has captured each of the past two Class 2A state titles. This season, though, they have moved up and will try to knock Williamsburg off in Class 3A.

Iowa High School State Softball Tournament Predictions

Class 5A

First Round

Waukee Northwest over Pleasant Valley

Cedar Rapids Kennedy over Dallas Center-Grimes

Ankeny Centennial over Dowling Catholic

West Des Moines Valley over Southeast Polk

Second Round

Dallas Center-Grimes over Pleasant Valley

Waukee Northwest over Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Southeast Polk over Dowling Catholic

Ankeny Centennial over West Des Moines Valley

Third Round

Cedar Rapids Kennedy over Dallas Center-Grimes

Waukee Northwest over Cedar Rapids Kennedy

West Des Moines Valley over Southeast Polk

Ankeny Centennial over West Des Moines Valley

Championship

Waukee Northwest over Ankeny Centennial

Class 4A

First Round

ADM over Burlington

Western Dubuque over Winterset

North Polk over Carlisle

Fort Dodge over Clear Creek-Amana

Second Round

Winterset over Burlington

ADM over Western Dubuque

Carlisle over Clear Creek-Amana

Fort Dodge over North Polk

Third Round

Western Dubuque over Winterset

ADM over Western Dubuque

Carlisle over North Polk

Fort Dodge over Carlisle

Championship

Fort Dodge over ADM

Class 3A

First Round

Williamsburg over West Liberty

Mount Vernon over PCM

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over West Delaware

Van Meter over Albia

Second Round

PCM over West Liberty

Williamsburg over Mount Vernon

Albia over West Delaware

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Van Meter

Third Round

Mount Vernon over PCM

Williamsburg over Mount Vernon

Albia over Van Meter

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Albia

Championship

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Williamsburg

Class 2A

First Round

Grand View Christian over Cardinal

Iowa City Regina Catholic over Hinton

Durant over Ridge View

Logan-Magnolia over Wapsie Valley

Second Round

Cardinal over Hinton

Iowa City Regina Catholic over Grand View Christian

Wapsie Valley over Ridge View

Logan-Magnolia over Durant

Third Round

Grand View Christian over Cardinal

Grand View Christian over Iowa City Regina Catholic

Durant over Wapsie Valley

Logan-Magnolia over Durant

Fourth Round

Iowa City Regina Catholic over Grand View Christian

Championship

Iowa City Regina Catholic over Logan-Magnolia

Class 1A

First Round

Exira-EHK/Audubon over Edgewood-Colesburg

Southeast Warren over West Monona

Clarksville over North Butler

St. Edmond over Remsen St. Mary’s

Second Round

Edgewood-Colesburg over West Monona

Exira-EHK/Audubon over Southeast Warren

Remsen St. Mary’s over North Butler

St. Edmond over Clarksville

Third Round

Edgewood-Colesburg over Southeast Warren

Exira-EHK/Audubon over Edgewood-Colesburg

Clarksville over Remsen St. Mary’s

St. Edmond over Clarksville

Championship

St. Edmond over Exira-EHK/Audubon