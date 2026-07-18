Iowa High School State Softball Predictions: Who Claims The Titles In Fort Dodge?
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament will present a new feature this year by introducing a double-elimination format.
Similar to the Women’s College World Series, each bracket of eight will be split into pods of four, with the winners from each competing for the state championship in their respective class at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
High School On SI Iowa has put together predictions for the tournament and crowned state champions in each class.
Can Williamsburg Make History And Win Four In A Row?
In Class 3A, Williamsburg is chasing history, as no previous Iowa high school softball team has ever won four consecutive state titles. The Raiders have won three in a row and are looking for the fourth this summer.
They are just one of several returning and defending state champions, as Waukee Northwest goes for a second straight and third in the past few years in Class 5A led by Sophia Schlader. Clarksville is also back in Class 1A as the defending state champion.
Van Meter, meanwhile, has captured each of the past two Class 2A state titles. This season, though, they have moved up and will try to knock Williamsburg off in Class 3A.
Iowa High School State Softball Tournament Predictions
Class 5A
First Round
- Waukee Northwest over Pleasant Valley
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy over Dallas Center-Grimes
- Ankeny Centennial over Dowling Catholic
- West Des Moines Valley over Southeast Polk
Second Round
- Dallas Center-Grimes over Pleasant Valley
- Waukee Northwest over Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Southeast Polk over Dowling Catholic
- Ankeny Centennial over West Des Moines Valley
Third Round
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy over Dallas Center-Grimes
- Waukee Northwest over Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- West Des Moines Valley over Southeast Polk
- Ankeny Centennial over West Des Moines Valley
Championship
- Waukee Northwest over Ankeny Centennial
Class 4A
First Round
- ADM over Burlington
- Western Dubuque over Winterset
- North Polk over Carlisle
- Fort Dodge over Clear Creek-Amana
Second Round
- Winterset over Burlington
- ADM over Western Dubuque
- Carlisle over Clear Creek-Amana
- Fort Dodge over North Polk
Third Round
- Western Dubuque over Winterset
- ADM over Western Dubuque
- Carlisle over North Polk
- Fort Dodge over Carlisle
Championship
- Fort Dodge over ADM
Class 3A
First Round
- Williamsburg over West Liberty
- Mount Vernon over PCM
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over West Delaware
- Van Meter over Albia
Second Round
- PCM over West Liberty
- Williamsburg over Mount Vernon
- Albia over West Delaware
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Van Meter
Third Round
- Mount Vernon over PCM
- Williamsburg over Mount Vernon
- Albia over Van Meter
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Albia
Championship
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Williamsburg
Class 2A
First Round
- Grand View Christian over Cardinal
- Iowa City Regina Catholic over Hinton
- Durant over Ridge View
- Logan-Magnolia over Wapsie Valley
Second Round
- Cardinal over Hinton
- Iowa City Regina Catholic over Grand View Christian
- Wapsie Valley over Ridge View
- Logan-Magnolia over Durant
Third Round
- Grand View Christian over Cardinal
- Grand View Christian over Iowa City Regina Catholic
- Durant over Wapsie Valley
- Logan-Magnolia over Durant
Fourth Round
- Iowa City Regina Catholic over Grand View Christian
Championship
- Iowa City Regina Catholic over Logan-Magnolia
Class 1A
First Round
- Exira-EHK/Audubon over Edgewood-Colesburg
- Southeast Warren over West Monona
- Clarksville over North Butler
- St. Edmond over Remsen St. Mary’s
Second Round
- Edgewood-Colesburg over West Monona
- Exira-EHK/Audubon over Southeast Warren
- Remsen St. Mary’s over North Butler
- St. Edmond over Clarksville
Third Round
- Edgewood-Colesburg over Southeast Warren
- Exira-EHK/Audubon over Edgewood-Colesburg
- Clarksville over Remsen St. Mary’s
- St. Edmond over Clarksville
Championship
- St. Edmond over Exira-EHK/Audubon
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker