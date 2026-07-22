Iowa High School State Softball Tournament: Fighting For Championship Spots

The third day of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament could bring with it plenty of intrigue and excitement.

With the new double-elimination format, several teams will be looking to fight their way back following losses earlier this week. That includes three-time defending Class 3A champion Williamsburg, who will need to top Mount Vernon in back-to-back games to stay alive in pursuit of becoming the first-ever to win four in a row.

The top side of all five brackets reached the final stages of elimination play on Tuesday night while the bottom will start with a win-or-go-home game before that victor looks to win twice and reach the finals.

Championship games in Class 2A and Class 4A are set for Thursday from Rogers Park in Fort Dodge, with Class 1A, Class 3A and Class 5A taking to the diamond on Friday. All games of the state tournament are streaming live , and High School On SI Iowa will be providing live updates throughout the event.

Live Updates!

Our live updates will begin as soon as the first contest starts, with games taking place on all five diamonds throughout Wednesday at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge from Rogers Park.

Iowa High School State Softball Tournament

Wednesday’s Games

Class 5A

West Des Moines Valley vs. Southeast Polk, 11 a.m.

Waukee Northwest vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 1:15 p.m.

Ankeny Centennial vs. West Des Moines Valley/Southeast Polk winner, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Fort Dodge vs. North Polk, 10:15 a.m.

ADM vs. Western Dubuque, 12:30 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Fort Dodge/North Polk winner, 2:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Albia vs. Van Meter, 10:45 a.m.

Williamsburg vs. Mount Vernon, 1 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic vs. Albia/Van Meter winner, 3:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Logan-Magnolia vs. Ridge View, 10 a.m.

Grand View Christian vs. Iowa City Regina Catholic, 12:15 p.m.

Wapsie Valley vs. Logan-Magnolia/Ridge View winner, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A

St. Edmond vs. Remsen St. Mary’s, 10:30 a.m.

Exira-EHK/Audubon vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, 12:45 p.m.

Clarksville vs. St. Edmond/Remsen St. Mary’s winner, 3 p.m.