High School on SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Nov. 9, 2025
What a letdown.
High school football fans across the country were champing at the bit to see St. Frances Academy and IMG Academy square off in South Florida in a game that would have huge implications in determining the mythical national champion.
Alas, the teams couldn’t agree on the logistics for a new date later in the season, and IMG eventually pulled the plug on the game, dashing the hopes of everyone who wanted to see two national powers duke it out on the big stage.
So, how do we deal with the aftermath when figuring out this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings?
Do we punish the Panthers, who’d risen to No. 1 last week but now won’t have any more chances to burnish their resumé as other teams compete in their postseasons?
What about IMG? The Ascenders had a couple of high-profile wins, but opponents like Hoover, The Hun Academy and East St. Louis didn’t always end up living up to their preseason hype.
Only seven of last week’s Power 25 teams played last week, as most had the week off to ready for the playoffs. As such, no one dropped out of the rankings this week.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: Have the Panthers done enough to cement their hold on the No. 1 spot? The next four teams in our rankings will have their say over the next month.
Next up: Season over
2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Rams take their 24-game win streak into the postseason in their bid for a second consecutive state championship.
Next up: vs. Norcross (Ga.), Class 6A first round, Nov. 14
3. Buford (Ga.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Wolves are on the opposite side of the bracket from Grayson, which would be a massive matchup in the national title picture if both teams can make it to the Dec. 15 final.
Next up: vs. Richmond Hill (Ga.), Class 6A first round, Nov. 14
4. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Trailblazers are the No. 4 seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 bracket, with a potential semifinal with St. John Bosco looming.
Next up: vs. No. 25 Santa Margarita, CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals, Nov. 14
5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Braves can still vault to the No. 1 spot if they win their first CIF Open Division title since 2022.
Next up: vs. Orange Lutheran, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals, Nov. 14
6. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Ascenders had their chance to make their case for taking over the No. 1 spot and balked. As a result, they drop back in the line of succession.
Next up: Season over
7. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Huskies earned the No. 2 seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, with Mater Dei a potential semifinal opponent.
Next up: vs. Servite, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals, Nov. 14
8. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: Will the Gaels be rested or rusty when they finally return to action after two weeks off?
Next up: vs. Foothill (Nev.), Open Division semifinals, Nov. 14
9. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.) 35-14
Lowdown: The Cougars won their 23rd straight game and won back-to-back Catholic League titles, battling back from a 14-0 deficit as RB Tre Garrison went over 1,000 yards for the season, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Next up: vs. McDonogh #35-Jesuit winner, Division I Select regionals, Nov. 21
10. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Dragons’ enrollment means that despite winning 6A District 4, they end up playing in the Division II bracket.
Next up: vs. Crowley, Class 6A Division II bi-district, Nov. 13
11. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Raiders learned their path to extending their Florida record to seven state titles in a row.
Next up: vs. Heritage, Class 5A playoffs, Nov. 14
12. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Stags did not get an easy draw for its WCAC semifinal — St. John’s took them to overtime in their regular-season matchup.
Next up: vs. St. John’s College, WCAC playoffs, Nov. 14
13. Carrollton (Ga.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Trojans are in the same quadrant of the 6A bracket as Grayson, setting up a potential quarterfinal Thanksgiving weekend.
Next up: vs. North Forsyth (Ga.), Class 6A first round, Nov. 14
14. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Ironmen are the No. 1 seed in the Non-Public A state championships.
Next up: vs. Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.), Non-Public A state playoffs, Nov. 14
15. Allen (Texas) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Plano (Texas) East 45-6
Lowdown: The Eagles tuned up for the playoffs by rolling past the 2-8 Panthers, with Lyndson Spriggs rushing for 75 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
Next up: vs. Lewisville (Texas), Class 6A Division 1 bi-district, Nov. 14
16. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (7-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The third-seeded Monarchs face a difficult road to a third straight appearance in the CIF Open Division final, starting with the Diablos.
Next up: vs. No. 20 Mission Viejo, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals, Nov. 14
17. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Crowley (Texas) 27-6
Lowdown: The defending 6A Division 1 state champions trailed 6-0 at halftime but took over in the third quarter thanks to two Julian Perea field goals, a 94-yard pick-six by Jerry Outhouse, and a 3-yard TR run by Kiante Ingram.
Next up: vs. Keller (Texas), Class 6A Division 1 bi-district, Nov. 14
18. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Clayton Valley Charter (Concord, Calif.) 47-15
Lowdown: Brayden Knight threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Spartans spread the wealth to complete an undefeated regular season.
Next up: vs. San Ramon Valley (Danville, Calif.), CIF North Coast Section Open/Division I playoffs, Nov. 14
19. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Whirlies learned their second-round opponent when West Cabarrus edged R.J. Reynolds 28-27 in a playoff opener.
Next up: vs. West Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.), Class 7A playoffs, Nov. 14
20. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Alpha League champion Diablos garnered the No. 6 seed in the Southern Section Division I bracket.
Next up: at No. 16 Mater Dei, CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinals, Nov. 14
21. Cass Tech (Detroit) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Fordson (Dearborn, Mich.) 48-8
Lowdown: University of North Carolina commit C.J. Sadeler caught three passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 68 yards for another score as the defending state champions cruised to the district title.
Next up: at Saline (Mich.), Division 1 Region 3 final, Nov. 14
22. Bixby (Okla.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Norman (Okla.) 72-3
Lowdown: The Spartans avenged a 31-20 loss to Norman last year that spoiled their chances at an undefeated regular season, overcoming four turnovers to break the school record for most points in a regular season (654) as senior QB Carson Kirby threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns.
Next up: vs. Union-Norman winner, Class 6A-I second round, Nov. 21
23. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (7-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Lions will open their quest for a fifth consecutive state championship as the No. 1 seed in Region 4.
Next up: vs. St. John Paul II, Class 1A playoffs, Nov. 14
24. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (10-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Chandler (Ariz.) 55-41
Lowdown: The Huskies lost starting QB Jax Sculley to injury and trailed 34-13 early in the third quarter before exploding for 42 second-half points in the Battle of Arizona Avenue, securing the No. 1 seed in Arizona’s Open Division playoffs.
Next up: vs. Mountain View-Centennial winner, Open Division playoffs, Nov. 21
25. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (7-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Eagles ended up as the No. 5 seed in the Southern Section Division 1 bracket, meaning they’ll be on the road potentially to the final.
Next up: at No. 4 Sierra Canyon, CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals, Nov. 14
Dropped Out
None
