Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
The high school basketball season is underway in Maryland and it’s time to unveil the first High School on SI girls Top 25 of the regular season.
There’s a new No. 1 as Saint Frances Academy has the reins after knocking off previous No. 1 Bishop McNamara. The Panthers, ranked No. 21 in the latest High School on SI national Top 25, lost to McNamara, 88-31, in the Maryland Private Schools State Tournament final.
McNamara (No. 8 nationally) is No. 2, followed by Bullis School, Rosedale Christian Academy and Our Lady of Good Counsel. Saint Vincent Pallotti, Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School, Mount Zion Prep Academy and Academy of the Holy Cross complete the Top 10.
Holy Cross is new to poll along with Archbishop Spalding (No. 18) and Urbana (No. 23).
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 7-0
The Panthers knocked off then-No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 69-65, at the Super Games at Bullis School.
2. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 3-2
The Mustangs rebounded from losses to national No. 1 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) and then-No. 3 St. Frances Academy with a pair of victories at the She Got Game Classic in Virginia.
3. BULLIS SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 4-1
The Bulldogs’ only loss is a 66-65 decision at District of Columbia’s No. 1 Saint John’s College.
4. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 6-2
The Panthers rebounded from loss to Menchville (Va.) at the She Got Game Classic with a non-league victory over No. 21 Oakland Mills.
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 4-2
The Falcons defeated North Catholic (Pa.) at the She Got Game Classic.
6. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI
Preseason rank: No. 8
Record: 6-3
The Panthers defeated then-No. 4 Elizabeth Seton before falling to Sandy Creek (Ga.) at the She Got Game Classic.
7. ELIZABETH SETON
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 2-4
The Roadrunners defeated The Bolles School (Fla.) and lost to Capital Courts Academy (Canada) at the She Got Game Classic.
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 3-4
The Crusaders split two contests at the She Got Game Classic.
9. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 7
Record: 2-5
The Warriors have lost three games by a total of seven points.
10. ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-2
The Tartans split two games at the She Got Game Classic.
11. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 3-4
The Knights swept their two matches at the She Got Game Classic.
12. PIKESVILLE
Preseason rank: No. 12
Record: 2-0
The Panthers defeated Randallstown (87-9) and then-No. 23 Annapolis (74-45) to open their season.
13. WESTERN
Preseason rank: No. 13
Record: 2-1
The Doves had to forfeit a match with John Marshall (Va.) at the She Got Game Classic.
14. NORTH POINT
Preseason rank: No. 11
Record: 0-2
The Eagles dropped decisions to KIPP College Prep (N.Y.) and Washington (West Va.) at the She Got Game Classic.
15. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Preseason rank: No. 15
Record: 1-0
The Jaguars routed Suitland, 70-38, in their season debut.
16. SAINT MARY’S
Preseason rank: No. 17
Record: 5-1
The Saints have won five straight since a loss to then-No. 3 Saint Frances Academy in the season opener.
17. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 16
Record: 4-4
The Eagles gave then-No. 3 Saint Frances Academy its toughest match (50-48) this season.
18. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-2
The Cavaliers defeated South Garner (N.C.) and The Shipley School (Pa.) at the She Got Game Classic.
19. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 14
Record: 2-4
Saint Timothy’s have won two straight after opening the season with four straight Top 25 losses.
20. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Preseason rank: No. 20
Record: 2-1
The Engineers split two games at the She Got Game Classic.
21. OAKLAND MILLS
Preseason rank: No. 21
Record: 2-1
The Scorpions lost to then-No. 6 Rosedale Christian Academy (53-45) after opening their season with victories over Howard (52-48) and Long Reach (65-32).
22. FREDERICK
Preseason rank: No. 22
Record: 4-0
The Cadets are averaging 64 points a game.
23. URBANA
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 3-0
The Hawks knocked off then-No. 25 Westminster (47-28) and then-No. 18 Clarksburg (66-56)
24. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Preseason rank: No. 24
Record: 3-0
The Bulldogs have won their first three games by an average of 55 points.
25. CLARKSBURG
Preseason rank: No. 18
Record: 2-1
The Coyotes fell to Urbana after wins over Sherwood and Bethesda-Chevy Chase.