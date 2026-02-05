Longtime Texas High School Coach to Retire after 30-Plus Year Career
A longtime Texas high school football coach is hanging it up in the coming months.
Rodney Webb, who has coached football for more than 30 years, announced on social media that he is retiring at the end of June. Webb previously coached at Rockwall-Heath High School for three seasons.
“Since my coaching career began over 35 years ago, it has been a tremendous privilege to be called ‘Coach.’
“The big wins, big moments and great seasons have made memories that will last forever. But the relationships and friendships formed along the way have been the true blessing of this journey.
“At every stop along the way, there have been amazing people – coaches. teachers, parents and community members – that have pushed me to be a better version of myself. And there have been hundreds of players that have kept me young, and given me so much hope for the future.
“To the good folks in the Rockwall ISD, it's been a fun ride. I've had the unbelievable opportunity to be a part of both programs and communities, and it has been a blast at both stops.
“I have always been a believer in the motto: Leave it better than you found it. I hope I have been able to impress that mindset on my kids and coaches.
“It’s a bittersweet announcement for me, but Fran and I are ready to move into the next phase of our lives. I'll continue to advocate for all the people who hold a special place in my heart.
“I'll be around through the spring semester. After that, if you’re looking for me, there’s a good chance you'll catch me on the Rockwall Square, the golf course or hanging with little Waylon.”
Webb caps his coaching career with a 179-91 record and three state semifinal appearances. He went 21-13 through three seasons at Heath.
The veteran coach previously retired in 2022 after coaching at Denton Guyer for a few years. Webb went on to serve the 2022-23 sports season as athletic director at Highland Park.
During his time at Guyer, Webb compiled a 25-5 record. He guided the Wildcats to the Class 6A Division II state semifinal in 2020 and a state championship appearance in 2021.
Webb also coached at Mesquite Horn, Rockwall and Royse City – and was at Ruidoso High School in New Mexico for a year in 2000.
Aside from a 33-19 playoff record, Webb has led four separate programs to the regional semifinals. The coach is also a 2025 inductee of the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Hall of Honor.
