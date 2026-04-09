NBC Sports Partners with Overtime to Showcase OT7 and Navy All-American Bowl

NBC Sports is expanding its footprint in high school football with a new partnership with Overtime that will spotlight two of the sport’s most prominent platforms — the OT7 league and the Navy All-American Bowl.

Announced this week, the agreement includes programming, distribution and sales collaboration, positioning NBC Sports as the media home for OT7’s postseason and championship weekend while continuing its long-standing relationship with the Navy All-American Bowl.

OT7 Championship Weekend Headed to NBC

As part of the deal, select OT7 playoff and championship games will air June 13-14 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The broadcasts mark a major step forward for OT7, a fast-growing 7-on-7 football league designed to highlight the athleticism and personalities of top high school players across the country.

The league has already proven to be a pipeline for future college stars. More than 100 OT7 alumni appeared on SEC and Big Ten rosters last season, underscoring its growing influence in the recruiting landscape.

OT7’s popularity has also been fueled by a strong digital presence, with a large and engaged audience across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok — making it one of the most accessible high school football platforms for younger fans.

A Natural Fit with the All-American Bowl

The partnership also strengthens NBC Sports’ connection to the Navy All-American Bowl, which it has televised since 2002. The annual all-star game is widely regarded as the most-watched high school sporting event in the country and has produced more than 630 NFL players over its 27-year history.

By aligning OT7’s championship weekend with All-American Bowl programming and promotion, NBC Sports and Overtime aim to create a year-round ecosystem for elite high school football exposure.

Notable alumni from both platforms include Ohio State standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Houston commit Keisean Henderson — the nation’s No. 1 player in the 2026 class and the first underclassman to earn MVP honors at the All-American Bowl.

Building a Long-Term Platform for Players and Fans

Executives from both organizations emphasized that the partnership goes beyond a single broadcast window.

“We don’t think about this as a single broadcast event,” said Marc Kohn, President of Content & Media at Overtime. “We think about it as the beginning of a long-term relationship between OT7, NBC Sports, and millions of fans.”

NBC Sports echoed that vision, citing the combined reach of traditional television and Overtime’s digital audience as a powerful platform to elevate high school football’s biggest stars while creating new opportunities for partners and sponsors.

With OT7 now joining the All-American Bowl under the NBC Sports umbrella, the deal signals continued growth — and visibility — for the next generation of football talent.