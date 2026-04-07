Arkansas High School Names New Head Football Coach

An Arkansas high school has announced the hiring of a new high school head football coach.

Pulaski Academy has named Mark Kelley to the position of head football coach, the school announced on social media.

“I look forward to building on the proud tradition of excellence at PA,” Kelley said. “It is an honor to be part of a program that means so much to its community.”

Mark Kelley Has Had Success At Multiple Arkansas High Schools

Kelley has been a staple in high school football across Arkansas over the years, including bringing a state champion to Searcy High School. He has also had stops at Conway High School and Sylvan Hills High School, earning multiple coach of the year honors along the way.

In 2020, Kelley was named a Broyles Award winner after picking up AAA/NFHS Coach of the Year honors the season prior, when he won a state championship at the Class 6A level at Searcy.

Kelley took over at Sylvan Hills and promptly ended a 20-game losing streak, leading them to a 10-2 season and a conference title. He also directed Conway to the state semifinals as the offensive coordinator in 2024 before taking over at Sylvan Hills.

His father is long-time Arkansas high school coach Ed Kelley.

Pulaski Academy Returns Key Players Such As QB Aron Orgil

Pulaski Academy struggled to a 3-8 season a year ago, scoring 351 points while allowing over 500. They opened the year with consecutive losses to Robinson, West Monroe and Highland Park before scoring wins over North Little Rock and Central.

Over the final six games, the Bruins won just once, besting Little Rock Southwest around losses to Bryant, Cabot, Conway, Little Rock Christian Academy and Fayetteville.

Quarterback Aron Orgil was the starter as a sophomore, completing 327 of 517 passes for 3,584 yards with 35 touchdowns. Leading rusher Javion Walker is set to return, as he ran for 885 yards with 11 touchdowns as a junior, recording four 100-plus games.

Orgil will have top receivers Walker, Bryce Gittens and Chase Hancock to work with. Walker had 860 yards and seven scores on 88 receptions, Hancock had 803 yards and five TDs on 67 catches, and Gittens finished with 56 receptions for 634 yards and six touchdowns.

Pulaski Academy’s defense will have players such as Jae Abernathy, Max Allison, Sam Hurtado, Brylan Ussery, Andrew Manning, Austin Childers and leading tackler Maxton Burns all back in the fold for Kelley.

Kelley Replaces Anthony Lucas, Who Took Over At Fayetteville

Kelley replaces Anthony Lucas , as Lucas stepped down to take the same position at Fayetteville earlier this year. Lucas had been part of the Bruin football program for 14 seasons.

Prior to Lucas, Pulaski Academy was led by Kevin Kelley, who won nine Arkansas Activities Association state championships during his tenure, including four straight from 2014-17. Kelley made national headlines for his numbers-based coaching strategy, turning his success into the chance to coach Presbyterian at the collegiate level.

Kelley has since returned to Arkansas high school football with Sheridan.