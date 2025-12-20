NFL Academy's Joel Queisser, a German Native, Lands a Starting Spot in the Military Appreciation Bowl
By the time Joel Queisser stepped off a plane in Texas after a 13-hour journey from Germany, jet lag was the least of his worries. The linebacker from the NFL Academy had arrived in Frisco with something much bigger on his mind: proving that football dreams don’t stop at borders.
This Sunday, December 21st, Queisser will take the field at the Dallas Cowboys’ state-of-the-art training facility, The Ford Center at The Star, as a starting linebacker for Team Gold in the Military Appreciation Bowl — formerly known as the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. It’s a moment years in the making for a player whose football story began thousands of miles away.
Finding Football and Himself in Germany
Queisser didn’t grow up surrounded by Friday night lights or Pop Warner traditions as most US athletes do. He discovered football at age 10 in Germany, thanks to a stepfather who saw potential where Joel saw uncertainty.
“I didn’t play any sports before that,” Queisser explained. “But once I tried football, I fell in love with it.”
That love was fueled by more than just the game. For Queisser, football became an outlet—a place to channel emotion, energy, and aggression into something productive. The physicality drew him in. The structure kept him grounded. And the more he played, the more he realized football could be his future.
Why Linebacker? Leadership, Control, and Controlled Chaos
Queisser’s path to linebacker wasn’t immediate. He started in the trenches, lining up on the offensive and defensive lines before a coach suggested a move that would change everything.
“As a linebacker, you can do everything,” he said. “You can lead, make plays in the pass game, set the defense, control the field.”
That leadership instinct shows up everywhere, from how he talks about the game to how he approaches his role on defense. Linebacker wasn’t just a position change; it was a calling.
The NFL Academy Gamble That Paid Off
When it came time to choose his next step, Queisser faced a major decision: attend a traditional high school in the U.S. or join the NFL Academy in the UK. He chose the road less traveled.
“At a high school, you’re one of millions,” he said. “At the NFL Academy, you’re one of 60.”
Closer to home, more exposure, elite coaching — it was an easy call. The Academy offered a rare platform for international prospects, and Queisser embraced it fully. His goal was clear then, and it hasn’t changed now.
“The NFL is the ultimate goal,” he said without hesitation
An All-American Moment in Frisco
Earning an invitation to the Military Appreciation Bowl validated everything Queisser has worked for. Even while sidelined by injury during a previous event, his intensity stood out, especially to coaches who saw his competitive edge firsthand.
Now healthy and ready, Queisser enters the week as a starting linebacker for Team Gold, eager to fly around the field, make plays, and introduce himself to the American football audience in a big way.
“I’m looking forward to meeting new coaches, building relationships, and having a great game,” he said.
A Helmet That Tells His Story
Queisser’s NFL Academy helmet is as unique as his journey. The back features his number, the German flag, and personal touches that reflect his heritage. It’s battered, scratched, and battle-tested, just like the linebacker wearing it.
“That’s my helmet,” he said proudly.
It’s a symbol of every snap, every hit, and every mile traveled to get here.
A Family Surprise That Spanned Continents
One of the most powerful moments of Queisser’s week in Frisco didn’t happen on the field. During his interview on a NFL focused podcast, “The Blonde Blitz,” his family appeared live from Germany to surprise him, cheering him on from thousands of miles away.
His mother, his biggest supporter, hasn’t missed a game, whether in person or watching late at night from Europe. His stepfather, who introduced him to football, remains right by his side.
“We are very proud,” his family said. “We want sacks. A lot of tackles.”
Queisser smiled. Promise made.
The Bigger Picture: Football Without Borders
The Military Appreciation Bowl showcases the best high school football talent in the United States and beyond. Queisser stands as one of the international representatives, proof that the game’s reach continues to grow.
From Germany to the NFL Academy to The Star in Frisco, Joel Queisser isn’t just chasing a dream, he’s redefining what’s possible for international football players.
On Sunday night, under the lights in Texas, the world will be watching. And if his family has anything to say about it, they’ll be watching closely for sacks.