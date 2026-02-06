Missouri High School Stars Take the Super Bowl LX Spotlight—Here’s Who
Super Bowl LX arrives Sunday as the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks face the AFC champion New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Both teams finished 14–3 and now meet on the league’s biggest stage with championship stakes and a new generation of stars defining the matchup.
Seattle is seeking its second Lombardi Trophy and first since the 2013 season, while New England is chasing a record seventh Super Bowl title. Though the franchises met in Super Bowl XLIX, this year’s meeting features entirely different rosters and storylines.
For Missouri football fans, this year’s game carries a smaller but still meaningful connection. Only two Missouri natives are on active Super Bowl rosters, both with Seattle: Lee’s Summit quarterback Drew Lock and Maryville center Jalen Sundell, while New England enters the matchup without a Show-Me State representative.
If circumstances force Seattle to turn to backup quarterback Drew Lock on Sunday, the Super Bowl stage could feature an all-Missouri quarterback-center exchange, with Maryville native Jalen Sundell snapping the ball to Lee’s Summit’s Lock, a rare Show-Me State connection at the center of the NFL’s biggest game.
Missouri players have periodically appeared on Seattle Super Bowl teams over the years, creating a subtle pipeline that continues with this year’s roster.
Lee’s Summit standout Drew Lock still carries hometown roots onto the Super Bowl stage
Born in Columbia and raised in Lee’s Summit, Lock became one of the Kansas City area’s most productive high school quarterbacks at Lee’s Summit High School. He threw for more than 5,000 career yards and completed 206 of 312 passes for 2,717 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior, earning Kansas City Star All-Metro Player of the Year honors and the Simone Award as the metro area’s top high school football player.
Lock continued his career at the University of Missouri, where he developed into one of the most prolific passers in school history before being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His professional career has included multiple stops before returning to Seattle.
Now in his second stint with the Seahawks, Lock serves as the backup to starting quarterback Sam Darnold, providing veteran depth for a Seattle team making its first Super Bowl appearance in more than a decade.
Maryville’s Jalen Sundell rises from small-town powerhouse to Seahawks starting center
Sundell built his foundation at Maryville High School, where he was a four-year letterman and earned all-conference honors on both the offensive and defensive lines. He was named the 2017 Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year while helping the Spoofhounds capture a state championship and finish 13–2.
He later starred at North Dakota State, earning All-American recognition before signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2024. Sundell made the roster as a rookie and steadily expanded his role along Seattle’s offensive line.
Entering the 2025 season, Sundell won the Seahawks’ starting center job and has started all 13 games he has played after returning from an injury earlier in the year, anchoring the interior of the offensive line during Seattle’s Super Bowl run.
Missouri connections stretch across past Seahawks Super Bowl teams
Although only two Missouri natives appear in this year’s game, Seattle’s earlier Super Bowl appearances also featured players from the state.
Lebanon native Justin Britt was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl appearance during the 2014 season (also against the Patriots), which culminated in Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015. A multi-sport standout at Lebanon High School who excelled on the gridiron and as a state champion wrestler before playing football at the University of Missouri, Britt was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and started at right tackle as a rookie in that Super Bowl, marking his lone Super Bowl appearance with Seattle before later transitioning to center during his tenure with the team.
Raymore-Peculiar product Chase Coffman also spent time with Seattle during the franchise’s Super Bowl era after a decorated high school career that included multiple first-team all-state selections before continuing his career at Missouri and in the NFL.
Seattle’s first Super Bowl run during the 2005 season included Webb City standout Grant Wistrom, a dominant two-way high school player who later became a first-round NFL Draft pick and starting defensive end during the Seahawks’ early 2000s playoff push.
A smaller presence, but a continuing Missouri pipeline
Missouri representation is lighter in this year’s Super Bowl, yet the state’s presence remains visible through Lock and Sundell, whose football paths began in different corners of Missouri before converging on the same championship roster.
Their inclusion continues a pattern of Show-Me State athletes contributing to Seattle’s biggest seasons.