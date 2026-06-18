Pennsylvania High School Coach No Longer Leading Program; BOE Approves Hiring of New Coach

A Pennsylvania high school football coach who has been with the same program for a decade is no longer leading the varsity squad.

The York Daily Record reported that Russ Stoner, the head coach at William Penn High School since 2016, has been replaced after the York City School District decided not to renew his contract.

“I'm obviously disappointed,” Stoner said via the York Daily Record. “We’ve worked extremely hard with these kids since November. It’s terribly frustrating when you put your time and soul into something, and they rip it out from under you a few weeks before football season is supposed to start.”

School board votes to hire new coach

The York Board of Education voted 5-4 on Wednesday in favor of hiring Daryl “Bud” Kyle, a former head coach at Eastern York and Columbia, to take over the program at William Penn.

Due to high school coaches rehired on an annual basis, York CSD had the head football coach role posted since March 18.

York CSD declined to comment on the moves due to it being personnel matters. Athletic director Jeff White also did not respond to the York Daily Record’s request for comment.

Community, players and family members show support for Stoner

Local 21 CBS News in Harrisburg reported that more than 30 parents, community members, and Stoner’s current and former players spoke in support of the beloved coach during the public comment section of Wednesday’s York BOE meeting.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, current William Penn HS players and supporters gathered at Small Field.

“Winning on the field is nice, but winning in life is more, and that was the foundation he laid down since I met him in seventh grade,” said Montress Jackson, a former player and 2023 grad, via the York Daily Record. “Removing Coach Stoner from his position as head coach at York High would essentially tear down all the progress he's made over the last 10 years in helping the youth of the city become future leaders of this country.”

A petition was made in an effort to convince the York BOE to rehire Stoner. The petition was created by Maddi Stoner, Russ’s daughter, and brought in more than 1,000 signatures.

“For years, Coach Russell Stoner has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the student-athletes, families and community of York. His leadership has extended far beyond wins and losses, shaping young people into responsible, disciplined, and successful individuals both on and off the field.

“Six years ago, Coach Stoner faced significant challenges that threatened his position despite his dedication, accomplishments, and positive impact on the program. Rather than allowing adversity to define him, he responded with professionalism, perseverance, and a renewed commitment to the students he serves. He continued to show up every day for his players, staff, and community, focusing on mentorship, character development, academic success, and athletic excellence.

“The results speak for themselves. Under Coach Stoner’s leadership, the program has grown, student-athletes have developed, opportunities have expanded, and countless young people have benefited from his guidance and support. His influence can be seen not only in the achievements of the football program but also in the lives of the students who have gone on to succeed in college, careers, and their communities.”

Russ’s son, Sam Stoner, expressed his disappointment on social media.

"My father certainly does not deserve this,” Sam Stoner said. “If you look at the past 10 years there has been no one in that city doing more for the youth. There have been countless lives changed and kids put into college.”

Players, parents and community members march from Small Field to the York School Board meeting in support of William Penn high school football head coach Russ Stoner on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | Dan Rainville/York Daily Record / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stoner’s time as coach

Stoner compiled a 62-41 record while leading the Bearcats. Last season, the Bearcats went 6-4 (5-1 in YAIAA Division I) and outscored opponents by a 373-273 margin.

William Penn reached the playoffs all but two seasons with Stoner at the helm. Before Stoner was the head coach, the Bearcats were 17-44 through six seasons, including a 0-10 record in 2015.

“I’m disappointed, I’m angry and I feel disrespected," Stoner said via the York Daily Record. “There’s rhetoric out there saying that we didn't win. We’ve played for a (division) championship pretty much every year that I've been coaching there. We played for a district championship in 2018. We play one of the toughest schedules in the district.”

The Bearcats’ new coach takes over

Kyle comes to William Penn after four seasons and an overall 23-20 record at Eastern York. The Golden Knights had three straight winning seasons and a few consecutive District III playoff appearances.

A William Penn HS alum, Kyle graduated in 2005 and played linebacker for the Bearcats. After competing in college football, Kyle returned to York to coach the Bearcats’ freshman football team for two seasons.