Reigning State Champ Tioga Football Heads into 2026 Season with New Head Coach

The Tioga football team in New York has been a state powerhouse for more than 15 years.

The Tigers have captured 12 Section IV Class D titles and grabbed five state titles in 16 seasons – and it all occurred under the tutelage of head coach Nick Aiello.

The Legacy of Nick Aiello

Tioga finished last season with a 13-1 record and its fourth state title in five seasons. Aiello, however, decided that 2025 would be his last year at the helm.

“It just boils down to spending more time with my family,” Aiello said via Valley Sports Report in April. “I've been doing this a long time, and it just feels like a good time.”

Aiello capped his coaching career with a 156-28 record, including 33-3 in the Section IV playoffs and 22-7 in the state tournament.

New Coach is a Tioga Grad

It took a few months to find a replacement, but 2014 Tioga grad Jake Howland – who was previously an assistant coach for the Tigers – stepped in to fill the void left behind by Aiello.

Howland’s coaching staff consists of Tioga grads, including Tyler Spires (‘13), Connor Hutchinson (‘18) and John Worthing (‘19).

“It's a true full-circle moment,” Howland said via Valley Sports Report. “Spending time with those coaches and now having to go through the emotions of having them step away from it to 'holy cow, now one of us has to step up and be that guy;' it's been a lot to take in, but we’re really excited now that we’re here. We've seen a lot of commitment out of our kids, too. They're ready to roll, they understand the goal and what it takes to achieve it.”

The Tigers’ 2026 Outlook

The Tigers will kick off their season at home against Delaware Academy (7-3 in 2025) on September 4. Last season, Tioga won 34-14 over Delhi.

On September 11, Tioga and Chenango Forks (12-1 in 2025) will square off in a battle of state powers. The teams’ previous matchup resulted in a 25-0 win for the Blue Devils.

Chenango Forks reached the Class C state championship game last season but lost 42-25 to Section I’s Bronxville. The Blue Devils, however, have secured seven state titles in program history, including one in 2021.

Tioga will host Sidney (6-3 in 2025) on September 18. The last time these teams faced each other was in 2022, which ended with a 60-0 victory for the Tigers.

After a home game against Trumansburg on September 25, the Tigers will hit the road on October 2 to face Newark Valley (3-6 in 2025). Last season, Tioga won 31-0 over the Cardinals.

Following an away matchup against the Schuyler Storm on October 10, Tioga will go up against Groton (5-4 in 2025) on October 16 in its final home game of the season.

The Tigers will cap their regular season against Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (5-3 in 2025). Tioga beat SVEC, 36-7, last year.

2026 Tioga Tigers Varsity Football Schedule

September 4 – vs. Delaware Academy

September 11 – at Chenango Forks

September 18 – vs. Sidney

September 25 – vs. Trumansburg

October 2 – at Newark Valley

October 10 – at Schuyler Storm

October 16 – vs. Groton

October 23 – at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor