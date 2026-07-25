5-time State Champion CBA Football Looks to Repeat with Unique 2026 Slate

Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, New York has had one of the high school football teams in the last five years.

State Supremacy Once Again

Led by head coach Casey Brown, The Brothers have won three Class AA state titles in a row and four in the last five years. The program’s five state crowns date back to when it first won in 2004.

CBA also has an unprecedented 41-game win streak (13-0 last year), which goes back to the beginning of the 2023 season.

A New Season with Challenges

The team has overwhelmed Section III Class AA opponents in that span of time. The 2026 season, however, will come with challenges.

Five Class AA teams – Cicero-North Syracuse, Henninger, Liverpool, Rome Free Academy and Utica Proctor – opted out of Class AA Tier 1 play and moved to Tier 2. Baldwinsville, who decided to stay in Tier 1, will be CBA’s only Section III opponent in the regular season.

The sudden change occurred in the spring, leading to the Brothers scrambling to find opponents with the 2026 campaign less than six months away.

CBA managed to fill its schedule, which could make the team even stronger in the playoffs.

2026 season outlook

CBA kicks off its 2026 campaign with the ultimate test. On September 3, the Brothers will face state powerhouse Iona Prep at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Last season, the Gaels compiled an 11-1 record and captured their second consecutive New York Catholic High School Football League (NYCHSFL) and New York State AAA titles.

On September 11, the Brothers will host St. Francis (Buffalo, NY), the runner-up in last year’s New York Catholic High School state championship game.

The Red Raiders went 10-2 in 2025 and captured their 28th Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association (MMHSAA) title in program history following a 41-34 win over Canisius.

CBA hits the road on September 18 to go up against Catholic Memorial (MA). Last season, the Knights finished with a 10-2 record and grabbed the MIAA Division II state crown after a 41-14 win over Bishop Feehan.

The Brothers return home on October 2 to host Baldwinsville (0-9 in 2025). CBA beat the Bees 63-0 last year.

Following a home game against Section V’s University Prep (5-4 in 2025), CBA will have back-to-back away games against Canisius (October 17) and St. Joseph’s Collegiate (October 24), both out of Buffalo, to cap its regular season.

The Crusaders went 6-5 last season but reached the MMHSAA title game versus St. Francis. The Marauders compiled a 5-4 record in 2025.

2026 Christian Brothers Academy Varsity Football Schedule

September 3 – vs. Iona Prep (at JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse)

September 11 – vs. St. Francis

September 18 – at Catholic Memorial (MA)

October 2 – vs. Baldwinsville

October 9 – vs. University Prep

October 17 – at Canisius

October 24 – at St. Joseph’s Collegiate